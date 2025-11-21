Herb organisers are the kitchen secret that no one is talking about – it stops my herbs from dying every week
My meals are about to get a serious upgrade
I've all but given up on buying fresh herbs. When I've invested in pots of herbs, they haven't lasted much longer than a few days on my countertop, and packaged fresh herbs are always left to wither at the back of the fridge - which is why I knew that this fridge herb organiser would be a game changer.
It's a storage container which also keeps herbs fresher for longer, so you don't have to worry about them being inedible before you get to use them. Tools like this will take your kitchen storage ideas to the next level, making it easier to find ingredients in the fridge and ensuring they stay in date for longer.
These are the best herb storage jars I've found, plus why you might want to invest ahead of hosting season. Whether it's for cocktail garnishes or taking your canapes to the next level, fresh herbs go a long way.
IKEA's new release, the KLIPPKAKTUS herb storage, was the first herb container that caught my eye. It's a pill-shaped bottle that slots in perfectly to the shelf on your fridge door, so you can easily keep your herbs in sight.
The beauty of this herb storage is that it has a small square window on the front, so you can reach in and grab what you need when cooking. You fill the bottom with water so that it keeps the herbs moist, and you can even use it to propagate herbs.
There are more herb containers on the market, though, that work just as well. Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, has tried the Kilner herb keeper which gets rave reviews.
'Kilner's herb keeper is a great inexpensive buy for anyone who loves cooking. Having a neat and organised place to keep my herbs means I'm much more likely to reach for them and I find that in this environment they last much longer too. The best tip I have for using it is to use filtered water in the bottom of it,' she explains.
A sprinkling of fresh herbs can transform any bland or boring meal, whether it's for a quick weeknight dinner or a more special hosting occasion, so you'll always be glad to have them on hand in the fridge.
Even if you are better at keeping plants alive, organising your fridge with thoughtfully designed herb storage will streamline your kitchen storage, making it easier to navigate and keep tidy.
