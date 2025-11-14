Badly stored cookware can make or break a kitchen – especially in those frustrating moments when you open a cupboard or drawer and are overcome by an avalanche of pan lids.

That's why, as Ideal Home's resident cookware expert, I'm always on the lookout for clever product solutions to make organisation easier. This time around it's Lakeland's Easy Store Pan range, with affordable options for all sizes of kitchen all featuring easy-stack pots and detachable handles.

We've reviewed dozens of the best saucepan sets here at Ideal Home including other options with detachable handles but this Lakeland version is the cheapest I've seen. Thanks to Black Friday, the 5-Piece set is now just £39.99, down from £69.99. Here's why these pans are a space-saving delight.

COMPACT Lakeland 5-Piece Easy Store Pan Set Was £69.99, now £39.99 at Lakeland This is the most affordable pick from the collection and just look how neatly it stacks! With a saucepan, 2 frying pans, a lid and the clever detachable handle it's everything one person needs in one unbelievably compact bundle. STAINLESS STEEL Lakeland Stainless Steel 14-Piece Easy Store Pan Set Was £99.99, now £59.99 at Lakeland For under £60 you can get your hands on this extensive set which is constructed from stainless steel and also features 4 felt pan protectors to keep scratches at bay. CAST ALUMINIUM Lakeland 14-Piece Easy Store Pan Set Was £99.99, now £59.99 at Lakeland This cream set is perfect for kitchens with a neutral colour school and features silicone lids for storing leftovers straight from the hob – genius!

There's so much to like about this range at first glance. The most important thing to many will be the price of the 5-piece set, which I think is very reasonable given the range of pans you receive as well the quality of the materials – cast aluminium is a great option for everyday cooking thanks to its fast heating and cooling properties.

Though the real USP with this set is the detachable handle design which allows you to stack your nested pans into a cupboard without having to manoeuvre the full length of a frying pan or saucepan. The removable handle then clicks onto each pan by using a button mechanism for when you're cooking.

There is a caveat to this design system though – the product description outlines that you have to remove the handle when the pans are being heated and you should 'only attach to move between hob rings or from the hob'.

While the 5-piece set is £30 cheaper, the 14-piece version is more suited to those who need to deliver meals for a family. Featuring 2 saucepans, 2 frying pans, multiple handles and pan protectors it's a great find for those who need an extensive cookware cupboard but in reality have a kitchen on the cosier side to store that in.

One of the standout features of the 14-piece collection for me are the 2 additional storage lids. These can be used to cover leftovers in your saucepans straight from the hob (once your food has cooled, obviously) and save you a whole lot of washing up.

This detachable handle system is one that we're already familiar with here at Ideal Home from our Tefal Ingenio Emotion 22-Piece Cookware set review. Our reviewer Annie put this huge all-in-one pan collection to the test in her busy family home and loved the multi-purpose elements of it, including storage lids for the fridge.

As with this Lakeland set though, she did find it frustrating when trying to stir the contents of her saucepan that she couldn't keep the detachable handle onto her pot on the hob for too long, so that's something to consider.

I certainly hope this trend for clever, innovative cookware is one that sticks around especially as someone with a more compact kitchen. It's a great way to reclaim some storage space.