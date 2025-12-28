I'm ditching my induction hob - here's why I'm going back to gas in 2026

When we bought our current home, one of the first upgrades we made was installing an induction hob in the kitchen. I’d been envisioning one for some time - flat, sleek, and effortless to clean, and with two small children, safer too. For a busy mum with a love of an uncluttered home, it felt like a complete no-brainer, and quickly became my most-loved purchase.

But two years later, my excitement has faded, and I’m missing the simplicity of gas again.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

We had a gas hob in our first home - in fact, it sat right at the top of our 'must-have' list. It was quite a specific request, but nearly ten years ago induction hobs weren’t yet mainstream, and the alternative, an electric hob, gave me flashbacks to my university halls and some truly disastrous cooking. I had no desire to repeat that experience.

Luckily, the house already came with a smart Rangemaster cooker, and for years we happily cooked over open flames without a second thought.

That changed as our family grew. With two young children, endless laundry, and a house that seemed to need constant attention, the five-ring gas hob rarely made it onto the cleaning rota. Neglected, it quickly became slick with grease, attracting dust and collecting more burnt-on food than I care to admit.

It was then that I began fantasising about a sleek induction hob - one that needed nothing more than a quick wipe. If I’m honest, the ease of cleaning remains its biggest draw for me.

And yet, despite all this, here I am contemplating gas once again. Let me explain why…

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Replacement parts aren't cheap

The unsightly chip on the side of my induction hob causes me pain every time I see it! (Image credit: Future)

My first reason for wanting to switch back to gas is that you can’t easily replace small parts on an induction hob if damage occurs. With my old gas hob, I could swap out burner plates or crowns, but an induction hob is essentially one solid piece of glass. It can be replaced, but not cheaply.

Ours has a small chip on one side that refuses to stay glued in place. I’m trying to live with the flaw, but it’s tough - the gap collects dirt and grease and looks unsightly. We’re not in a position to replace the entire glass top, so for now we'll have to live with it.

Gas hobs, on the other hand, are cheaper and simpler to repair when small parts break, which is definitely something to consider when looking at induction vs gas hobs.

At present, I’ve resigned myself to the hob’s flaw, though it irritates me every time I look at it.

Shop replacement parts for gas hobs

2. They are temperamental to touch

(Image credit: Future/James French)

An induction hob’s standout feature is its smooth, minimalist surface—no buttons, knobs, or dials. Instead, you control the heat through a touch pad, either by sliding your finger along a temperature bar or tapping plus and minus symbols.

Granted, they look great, as Tom Akers, Miele GB's product training manager explains. 'Aesthetics can be a significant consideration when choosing a kitchen hob. Induction hobs offer a minimalist design and an easy-to-clean surface. In contrast to a gas hob, their decreased height and flat surface also make them appear less imposing, which can make a worktop feel less cluttered and are ideal for small kitchens.'

However, in practice, a touch pad will never feel as tactile or precise as turning a dial and adjusting a visible flame.

If even a little liquid splashes onto the surface, our induction hob tends to glitch, with the temperature jumping from high to low. The same happens when all four zones are in use; it seems to struggle and will often reduce the heat on its own.

With gas, heat control feels far more accurate and responsive, while induction always seems a little less precise.

3. Not all pans are equal

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith Photography)

Although many newer saucepans work on any hob, older ones often don’t work on an induction hob.

Gwil Snook, built in-cooking expert at AO.com explains, 'One thing to consider with induction hobs is that you need a compatible set of induction pans with a magnetic base that work with this style of hob.'

Several of our pans weren’t induction-compatible, so off to the charity shop they went. Of the pans we kept, each heats at a different speed. Induction is known for fast heating, but the pan still makes a big difference—thick-bottomed pans can take a while to boil water, yet thin ones can burn food in minutes.

You get some of this variation with gas too, but gas feels easier to control, with less guesswork and more even cooking. We also used to place baking trays over our gas hob to make gravies or reductions after roasting—something none of our trays can do on the induction hob.

We’re planning to invest in the best pans for induction hobs, which should help, but I do wish there was less trial and error when figuring out which pan to use for which job.

Shop induction compatible pans

John Lewis & Partners Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Sauteuse Pan & Glass Lid, 28cm £215 at John Lewis Le Creuset pans last for years but if you have an induction hob, these pans are a great alternative to the cast iron style. Argos Tefal Titanium Excellence 5 Piece Non Stick Pan Set £120 at Argos Refresh your whole pan collection with this set from Tefal - it has everything you need. M&S All in One 28cm Saucepan £30 at Marks & Spencer This M&S alternative to the Our Place Always pan is super cute and will look lovely left on a hob.

4. The constant beeping is driving me a little mad

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Every appliance in my house beeps at me: the washing machine, the dishwasher, the microwave, the air fryer. Each reminder signals yet another task that needs my attention. With two small children also competing for that attention, adding a hob that beeps at the slightest provocation is enough to push me over the edge.

I know the alerts serve a purpose, but gas just felt simpler—and blessedly quieter. Yes, a gas hob won’t warn you if it’s been left on, so thank goodness we often check our smoke alarms, but what I don’t need is yet another sound added to an already noisy house.

So when it comes to choosing my next hob, would I return to gas or stick with a modern induction model? As much as cleaning gas hob burners can be a bit more time-consuming, their reliability, quiet operation, and straightforward control definitely tip the scales for me.

So if a kitchen refit is on the cards for us in 2026, chances are a trusty gas hob will be the one moving in.