Slim Shaker cabinets are the key to embracing a modern traditional kitchen scheme in 2025 - here are 5 ways to get the look

When we think of modern kitchens, we might no longer think of slab kitchens and gloss surfaces, but rather Shaker kitchens which are being spotted all over social media and kitchen moodboards. While Shaker kitchens have previously been seen as a traditional design, they've now been given a contemporary touch with on-trend colours and hardware, and the latest take - slim Shaker - is taking this approach one step further.

Shaker cabinets are rooted in heritage design with the framed style symbolic of the Shaker movement. While a thicker frame is great for a traditional kitchen idea, it might be too heavy for a more modern scheme. A thinner frame is subtle, but still gives the famed Shaker look that is so sought after.

We spoke to experts to find out the best ways to style slim Shaker cabinets, and to find out exactly what they are.

What are slim Shaker cabinets?

(Image credit: Davonport)

'A slim shaker kitchen is a modern take on the traditional shaker kitchen, with a thinner frame and more streamlined look,' explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

Shaker designs date back to the 18th-century US religious movement of the same name. They believed in simplicity and function without embellishment or decorative features, and they structured their homes as such. While Shaker cabinets aren't always handmade now, the ethos of long-lasting design still stands.

'The traditional shaker style has been a staple in kitchen design for decades - its classic design means it has a timeless quality but one which can also be tailored to personal tastes, providing true versatility,' adds Jen.

'As with most trends, they evolve over time, and while the traditional shaker kitchen won’t be going anywhere as it offers such timeless appeal, we are seeing tweaks on this firm favourite. Think of it as a middle ground option between shaker and modern flat-panel doors. Our recommendation is to pair it with a warm neutral colour as these tones work across both traditional and modern interiors,' adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

1. Dress up with rich colours

(Image credit: Magnet)

Some of the most awe-inducing ways we've seen Shaker kitchens crop up in modern ways in moodboards and on social media has been through use of fun colour.

A trend-led kitchen colour scheme is an easy way to update a more classic cabinet style, and if you opt for a paintable style, you can update it over time to match your changing taste without changing the cabinets.

'This trend is popular because of its versatility. Micro-shaker cabinets strike the perfect balance between classic and contemporary, making them adaptable to design preferences. Their clean lines and subtle detail can be dressed up with rich paint colours or paired with tactile materials like natural stone or wood to add warmth and texture,' explains Rachel Davis, senior designer at Harvey Jones. :

2. Style with statement hardware

(Image credit: Herringbone Kitchen)

Part of the allure of Shaker cabinets is the ability to decorate with hardware. If you're a fan of more-is-more interiors, then you'll want to add as much intrigue as possible, and although small, cabinet handles have a big impact.

To stick to a traditional-inspired scheme, Rachel recommends to 'For a timeless yet personalised touch, use statement hardware in finishes like antique brass or polished nickel.' Brushed brass is great for a high-use space such as a kitchen as it wears well, has a lived-in look yet remains a big kitchen trend.

3. Add open shelving

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Although slim Shaker cabinets are slightly less fussy than traditional Shaker styles, they're still a relatively busy design. To combat this, keep walls free from cabinetry and instead opt for open shelving to open up the room.

Not only will this add a spacious feel (essential if you have a small kitchen) but it will also allow you to add your own decorative accessories, for a kitchen that is bursting with personality and character. After all, a cooking space should feel like a reflection of your family, so showcasing your favourite photos and trinkets will help to make it feel like a welcoming space.

4. Contrast with a statement surface

(Image credit: Davonport)

Another big trend for 2025 is using a swathe of statement stone across your worktop and backsplash. This creates a super high-end look but also protects your walls from cooking splashes - a win-win.

It's also a simple way to modernise Shaker cabinetry, making it the perfect fit for slim Shaker doors. For an even more contemporary touch, opt for a dark veined-stone or a vein in an interesting colour, like rust or pink.

5. Opt for some frameless doors

(Image credit: Future/Ruth Corbett)

Slim Shaker cabinets are deemed as halfway between a Shaker and slab door, which makes them easy to style with more modern frameless cabinetry. If you want to create a more versatile scheme that is less rooted in either contemporary or traditional design, combining the two styles of doors will be the ultimate answer.

Sticking to Shaker cabinetry on your wall cabinets is an easy way of grounding the design while opting for frameless slab doors (with the same hardware) on an island or pantry unit will create a subtle contrast.

Will you be sticking to traditional Shaker cabinets or making the modern move to slim Shaker?