Kristen Bell’s ‘Wicked’ tree is so good I can’t stop thinking about it a year on – it’s an Oz-inspired masterclass in nostalgic decor full of personality

Maybe it’s due to the latest Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about actress Kirsten Bell’s Wicked-themed Christmas tree from last year - I think it taps perfectly into the bold, maximalist styles we’re seeing this year.

This year, Christmas trends have been overwhelmingly bold. With oodles of tinsel, hoards of glittery baubles, nutcrackers, streamers, and, of course, XL bows , Christmas this year is one big celebration of personality and nostalgia.

If you’ve been feeling inspired to turn your Christmas decorating ideas into an expression of self, Kristen Bell’s Wicked tree is a perfect source of inspiration. It’s quirky and fun, whilst showing the star’s love for the musical.

Kristen Bell's Wicked tree

Wickedcore has been a huge interiors trend for the past couple of years as fans have waited in anticipation for the completion of the film franchise adapted from the iconic musical. It also made us all realise that pink and green make a surprisingly chic combination.

Kristen shared the tree in an Instagram post, and fans were quick to praise her creativity. It features a yellow brick road leading up to the tree, and the legs of the Wicked Witch of the East poking out at the base of the tree.

‘The Wicked tree is still having its moment in 2025 because it taps into the cultural phenomenon that is Wicked. With the new film, Wicked: For Good, interest in Wicked-inspired décor has surged, and the timing aligns perfectly with Christmas,’ commented Sales Manager at Christmas Tree World , David Sumner.

‘We’ve also seen a growing appetite for whimsical, dramatic decorations, such as this tree. Displays that tell a story offer a sense of escapism and joy, allowing people to bring a little fantasy into their homes, and what better time to do that than during the magical festive season?’

It’s true. M&S have even released more Wicked-themed Christmas decorations due to popular demand from their collection last year. Not to mention the viral Glinda and Elphaba Le Creuset cast iron casseroles that dropped earlier this autumn.

‘People aren’t just decorating for the sake of tradition anymore; they’re decorating to express a mood, a memory, or a bit of their personality. Whether it’s a nostalgic theme, a pop-culture reference, or a playful story, themed trees give people the chance to be more creative and intentional with their decor. They make a statement, they’re fun to put together, and they help create a really immersive festive atmosphere, which is why we’re seeing more of them each year,’ says David.

How to get the look

If you’re feeling a little inspired by Kristen’s tree, then don’t feel overwhelmed by the idea of putting together a themed Christmas tree - if it’s a theme you care about, it’s easier to create a cohesive look.

Pink decor already lends itself very well to the festive season. (Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘If you’ve got a child running around the house singing songs from the new film, then a tree like this is a brilliant way to make their interests feel appreciated, and it works for parents who love a maximalist theme,’ suggests Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James .

‘The fashion and interiors in Wicked are incredibly kitsch and this can easily translate into homes that already lean into this trend, perhaps with colour blocking sofas or printed wallpaper. I’d advise going all-in to really make the themed tree effective. Giant pink bows and sparkly baubles are the perfect way to go, but don’t stop there. Add bright pink fairy lights and tinsel to make a true maximalist statement.’

Kristen Bell’s Wicked tree is a beautiful, maximalist example of how you can inject nostalgia and personality into your Christmas decor. If you were to create a themed Christmas tree, we’d love to know what you’d choose.