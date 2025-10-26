M&S has dropped their second Wicked collection and it’s even better than the first – it's already selling fast

Are you excited for the new Wicked film to hit cinemas? We are now M&S has dropped its second stunning M&S x Wicked collection.

WickedCore had us in a chokehold for the majority of autumn last year, and now that home decor trend is about to be revived once again.

Featuring signature pink and green hues, as well as nods to characters in the films, plus a festive twist, here’s what’s on offer at M&S right now, so you can get your Wicked fix.

M&S Wicked™ Elphaba Trinket Dish £5 at M&S If you're short on Christmas gift ideas, any musical lover will this trinket dish. M&S Wicked™ Light Up Snow Globe £25 at M&S I'm a sucker for a snowglobe, and this one is stunning. It makes a subtle yet personal addition to your decor. M&S Wicked™ Flying Monkey Hanging Decoration £8 at M&S I'm in love with how gaudy this ornament. In my book, it's so ugly it becomes cute.

Wicked: For Good lands in cinemas on 21 November this year, and following the success of the first film last year, I don’t know many people who aren’t excited to watch it.

It’s likely this micro trend will continue into December, which is why I love to see M&S have given their Wicked collection a festive twist. I’m particularly taken with the hanging decorations, which are perfect for adding a theatrical twist to your best Christmas tree .

While you can opt for a classic Glinda or Elphaba hanging decoration, my personal favourite is the Flying Monkey Hanging Decoration (£8) . With blue, glittery wings and the signature green tunic, this decoration is more camp than fearful. Statement baubles have been a popular trend for the past couple of years, as nostalgia has dominated Christmas trends . We all want to inject a little personality into our christmas decor, making this hanging decoration a must-have for any musical lovers.

I’m also a huge fan of the Wicked trinket dishes. For just £5, choose between Glinda or Elphaba to store your trinkets. The dishes feature a pretty metallic design and would be a great stocking filler for any fans.

And M&S isn’t the only retailer stocking Wicked magic. Here are a few more great choices to shop.

Wicked Wicked Set of 2 Tumbler Glasses £10 at Argos Add a touch of Oz to your next drink with these monogrammed tumblers. Voluspa Voluspa Wicked Perfectly Pink Scented Candle, 241g £60 at John Lewis With notes of pink yuzu, sparkling sea salt, candied flowers, and vanilla bubbles, this is a candle designed for Glinda herself. Le Creuset Le Creuset Cast Iron Wicked Elphaba Embossed Round Casserole, 24cm, Artichut £369 at John Lewis I couldn't not mention the Wicked x Le Creuset collection. Beautifull and high quality, it's the ultimate investment piece for fans.

WickedCore lends itself well to the interiors world as pink and green make a surprising colour combination that works well together.

‘Getting the balance of pink and green just right is key, as they’re a duo that contrastingly complements each other, much like Elphaba and Glinda. These colours are full of life, growth, and character, so don’t hold back and make sure you embrace them fully,’ says Andrew Seed, Managing Director at The Odd Company .

‘For a bold, dramatic feel, pair rich emerald greens with equally vibrant shades like fuchsia and hot pink. If you’re after something softer, pastel greens like lime or olive go hand-in-hand with a gentler pink palette—think baby pinks and delicate blush tones.’

Whether you want to embrace a pink and green feature wall, or hang an Elphaba bauble from your tree this Christmas, there’s no denying Wicked is having a moment this winter. Will you be embracing it?