XL Christmas bows sell out early every festive season – this year, they’re bigger, better, and selling fast
The bigger the Christmas bow the better!
For the past two years, bows and bow motifs have been everywhere during Christmas – from tree decorations to festive tablescapes, it’s been all about the bows. And last year gave rise to the XL Christmas bow trend that’s only gotten more popular this year.
The bigger the Christmas bow, the better – that’s the motto of this festive period and Christmas decor trend. Considering the huge demand for super-sized Christmas bows of 2024, with pretty much every brand selling out very soon after dropping their Christmas collections, it’s no surprise that even more brands and retailers have jumped on the XL Christmas bow trend, coming up with bigger, better and more creative takes on the look.
‘Oversized bows feel playful and a little nostalgic, almost like stepping into a festive storybook,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘They make a bold statement without needing a lot of extra fuss. Part of the appeal is that they are Instagram-ready. One big bow delivers drama and elegance in a single gesture. In a cost-of-living squeeze, they are also a smart investment piece: one XL bow can elevate existing decorations without needing a full overhaul.’
I’ve been getting early previews of many of the popular high street brands’ Christmas collections – and large bows are everywhere. Some of them are already live, while others you’ll have to wait for a little longer – like the M&S XXL velvet bows pictured below, available in deep red, dusky pink and green, launching at the beginning of October. Watch this space!
But until then, these are the ones you can shop right now – and I wouldn’t wait around. As I said, they go quickly.
Top picks
How to style XL Christmas bows
When it comes to Christmas bow ideas, there really is no limit. You can go as wild and creative as you like. At the Christmas press shows, I’ve been seeing them placed on the backs of dining chairs, used as a tree topper, turned into wreath decor and also simply hung on the wall. But you can do any of those things and more.
‘Think beyond the front door. Tie one onto a hallway mirror to create a festive focal point, or fasten one above the mantle as a soft frame for your stockings. For tablescapes, I suggest using a velvet bow at the end of a runner, almost like a ‘gift wrap’ for the dining table. Outdoors, layering an XL bow with evergreen garlands on a porch gives that classic, welcoming, and very Christmas look,’ Sienna at Flitch suggests.
The bottom line? It’s all about the bows this Christmas once more.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
