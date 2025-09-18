For the past two years, bows and bow motifs have been everywhere during Christmas – from tree decorations to festive tablescapes, it’s been all about the bows. And last year gave rise to the XL Christmas bow trend that’s only gotten more popular this year.

The bigger the Christmas bow, the better – that’s the motto of this festive period and Christmas decor trend. Considering the huge demand for super-sized Christmas bows of 2024, with pretty much every brand selling out very soon after dropping their Christmas collections, it’s no surprise that even more brands and retailers have jumped on the XL Christmas bow trend, coming up with bigger, better and more creative takes on the look.

Habitat's large red bow Christmas decoration, available at Argos, can be used as a tree topper as demonstrated at the brand's autumn/winter 2025 preview. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

‘Oversized bows feel playful and a little nostalgic, almost like stepping into a festive storybook,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘They make a bold statement without needing a lot of extra fuss. Part of the appeal is that they are Instagram-ready. One big bow delivers drama and elegance in a single gesture. In a cost-of-living squeeze, they are also a smart investment piece: one XL bow can elevate existing decorations without needing a full overhaul.’

I’ve been getting early previews of many of the popular high street brands’ Christmas collections – and large bows are everywhere. Some of them are already live, while others you’ll have to wait for a little longer – like the M&S XXL velvet bows pictured below, available in deep red, dusky pink and green, launching at the beginning of October. Watch this space!

M&S clearly knows it's all about the bows this Christmas as last year, the M&S large velvet Christmas bow decorations sold out in a matter of days. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

But until then, these are the ones you can shop right now – and I wouldn’t wait around. As I said, they go quickly.

Top picks

How to style XL Christmas bows

When it comes to Christmas bow ideas, there really is no limit. You can go as wild and creative as you like. At the Christmas press shows, I’ve been seeing them placed on the backs of dining chairs, used as a tree topper, turned into wreath decor and also simply hung on the wall. But you can do any of those things and more.

The colourful striped XL bows from Sophie Robinson's collab with Dunelm look great draped on the backs of dining chairs. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

‘Think beyond the front door. Tie one onto a hallway mirror to create a festive focal point, or fasten one above the mantle as a soft frame for your stockings. For tablescapes, I suggest using a velvet bow at the end of a runner, almost like a ‘gift wrap’ for the dining table. Outdoors, layering an XL bow with evergreen garlands on a porch gives that classic, welcoming, and very Christmas look,’ Sienna at Flitch suggests.

The bottom line? It’s all about the bows this Christmas once more.