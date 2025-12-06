You’re not ready for Stacey Dooley’s ‘ghost tree’! The documentary maker just revealed her second tree for the season, and fans are obsessed
It’s the beginning of December which can only mean one thing – everybody’s decorating their homes for Christmas, celebrities included. But I don’t think there’s anyone doing it better (at least as of yet) than Stacey Dooley who just revealed her ‘ghost Christmas tree’ – and I’m obsessed, as is everybody else in her comments section.
Right about now, you might be thinking – hadn’t Stacey revealed her best Christmas tree for this festive season already? Haven’t we already been here? And the answer is, yes, Stacey shared her tinsel disco tree that graces the documentary maker’s newly renovated kitchen/dining room at the beginning of the week. But only a couple days later, she posted another Instagram reel revealing her second tree positioned in the hallway.
Dubbed the ghost tree, this creation is decorated with only a large sheet of sheer white organza fabric draped over the top of the tree and Christmas lights shining from underneath the ghost-like fabric. Her fans’ comments are all spot on, some of which include, ‘The ghost of Christmas trees past, LOVE’, ‘Oooh love the ghost tree! Spooky AND pretty!’ and ‘Oooh I love this. Kinda spooky and got a Dickens feel about it.’
I’ve seen a similar Christmas tree design before, created by Norwegian interior designer Storm Storm (@thestormstorm on Instagram) last Christmas – perhaps this was the Strictly winner’s reference for her own tree this year... But with Stacey’s influence, I’m sure this is about to become a major Christmas decor trend now.
‘I have seen versions of it, usually when someone has decided that Christmas should look a bit like a Victorian séance, but Stacey Dooley’s take is cleaner and more intentional,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It is oddly compelling: the pale palette strips away the usual festive chaos and leaves you with something calm, sculptural and a little eerie in a good way. It is minimalist with a theatrical twist. The monochrome palette and gauzy textures give it a ghostly softness, while the sparseness stops it feeling like a theme park prop.’
Get the ghost tree look
Stacey Dooley always delivers on super cool and stylish home decor choices and she never disappoints when it comes to great Christmas tree styling – last year, she went for large multicoloured organza bows, this year it’s silver tinsel and a ghost tree. The latter works particularly well in the spot Stacey’s put it in as it complements the Victorian architectural features.
Finally, Alex at Flitch adds, ‘Anyone who secretly prefers winter to Christmas will find it fits their aesthetic alarmingly well.’
Do you like Stacey Dooley’s ghost tree as much as I do? Or is it not really your cup of tea?
