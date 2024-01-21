Maisie Smith and Max George create a seamless flow in their new open-plan home with a brilliant flooring choice
The flooring makes Maisie and Max's home look bigger and very polished
Despite rumours of a breakup, Maisie Smith and Max George are very much together - they’ve just been busy renovating their new home of dreams. Earlier this month, the couple took to Instagram to start sharing parts of their home renovation journey. And we’re particularly taken with their open-plan flooring solution.
Proving that flooring is not necessarily how to best zone out an open-plan space, the famous couple instead created a seamless flow with the use of extra large porcelain tiles in a concrete style.
Using the same flooring across their kitchen, dining area and living room effortlessly creates a unified space. Not to mention these tiles are super chic and right on the concrete flooring trend, most often seen across concrete kitchen floor ideas.
Maisie Smith and Max George’s open plan flooring
The EastEnders actress and lead singer of The Wanted joined their living room flooring ideas and kitchen flooring ideas into one and created a continuous scheme that also makes the space appear bigger. The pair opted for Porcelain Superstore’s Portland White Floor Tiles as mentioned in their Instagram reel.
A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)
A photo posted by on
‘When it comes to choosing floor tiles for open plan schemes, the bigger the better,’ says Abbas Youssefi, director of Porcelain Superstore. ‘Portland White are the largest of large format tiles, measuring a massive 90cm x 90cm, and they were designed with open plan spaces in mind. Large format floor tiles minimise grout lines which means they create a seamless flow in open plan spaces, making them feel even bigger.’
So if you’re also looking for some open plan living room ideas, then the expert advice is to go for the same flooring throughout the space and opt for lighter shades, much like Maisie and Max have done.
‘Creating a harmonious and connected open plan space may seem like a tall task, but the use of the same floor throughout will help unite and tie in interior design schemes,’ says Elise Belo, design manager at flooring brand Moduleo. ‘When it comes to choosing the finish, a light, neutral tone will add a timeless and versatile canvas that will support a variety of styles, making it easy to give each zone a unique identity.’
All we can say is well done to Maisie and Max!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
