I saw M&S’ summer collection in person and these are the boho-inspired home buys I can’t stop thinking about
BRB, adding these pieces to my shopping cart...
M&S has unveiled the new homeware designs for spring/ summer and there are some stunning boho-inspired pieces you won't be able to stop thinking about, I know because since I saw them in person they've been living rent-free in my head.
Viewing collections in person before they launch, and getting an early look at the latest home decor trends is one of the perks of my job. At the M&S show last week, the first thing that caught my eye was the rustic bohemian aesthetic of the homeware.
My standout star from the show was the iconic Colby lamp in wicker - a testament to the M&S lighting range. However this piece doesn’t drop until early April, and if you’re feeling impatient, the Amie Table Lamp (£49) is a perfect alternative. Or for a mix of wicker and fabric, the Wicker Scalloped Table Lamp (£59) would light up any of your bedroom lighting ideas.
The collection features warm earthy shades, rich blues and greens and beautiful ornate patterns. I am a big fan of the boho trend so this collection felt like it was made for me.
With plenty of rattan and a few surprising cabbages making an appearance, these are my top picks from the M&S summer collection.
For £15, I think this set of dinner plates is a steal. With each plate featuring an individual striking design and colourway, they are both stylish and practical.
You can't beat a statement vase, and this rich jewel-tones colour is certainly eye-catching.
Cabbageware is a surprising emerging trend on the highstreet this season and this piece looks as good in person as it does in pictures.
I can't get enough of this stunning lamp. The rich olive green and the rattan shade are a dream combo, its unsurprising that it's already picking up a following on Instagram
This charming vase has a Mediterranean feel which makes it perfect for summer.
It’s no surprise that M&S have gone for a more bohemian look this season. After the resurgence of Isabel Marant and boho-style in the fashion world, it has been a huge trend this year with interiors following suit with plenty of new collections to inspire boho living room ideas and boho bedroom ideas.
There are so many items going straight to my shopping basket from M&S this summer. What is your favourite item from the collection?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Does a conservatory need building regulations approval? Not always, as these experts explain
Conservatories are exempt from building regulations provided these certain criteria are met
By Amy Reeves
-
‘Being in the kitchen was like a punishment, now we love it'
By knocking together rooms and extending into the garden, these homeowners created a light-filled space that’s ideal for family life
By Karen Wilson
-
George Home's curved garden furniture collection has nailed this year’s hottest seating trend – these are our top picks from the collection
It's both comfortable and stylish
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I saw the stunning new John Lewis x Sanderson homeware collection IRL – these are the pieces I predict with sell out fast
I was lucky enough to see John Lewis' pattern-filled homeware collection with Sanderson firsthand
By Sara Hesikova
-
I have expensive taste in lighting, but I can't stop thinking about these designer-look Habitat lamps
You'd never guess the price tag by their looks
By Rebecca Knight
-
I'm seeing daisy-themed decor everywhere this spring – these budget buys make embracing the trend easy
Florals look good all year round - but they're really popping off this spring
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This boucle table lamp from The Range looks much more expensive than its £17 price tag – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a much-loved £60 version
It's the perfect lookalike for a high-end version four times its price
By Sara Hesikova
-
I’m seeing tomatoes all over the high street – why we can’t get enough of the Italian-inspired Tomatocore
We love how this rich, red hue can brighten your home
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I had to do a double take when I spotted these designer-look H&M homeware buys in store
The expensive looking homeware items to snap up at H&M right now
By Rebecca Knight
-
IKEA just opened up its archive – snap up the 3 classic pieces guaranteed to never go out of style
Vintage IKEA furniture has been auctioning for thousands - but these are the affordable pieces you should invest in
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I got a first look at Morrisons' new spring/summer Nutmeg homeware collection – the stylish low-price pieces give Aldi a run for its money
Introducing your one-stop shop for budget buys this year
By Maddie Balcombe