I saw M&S’ summer collection in person and these are the boho-inspired home buys I can’t stop thinking about

M&S has unveiled the new homeware designs for spring/ summer and there are some stunning boho-inspired pieces you won't be able to stop thinking about, I know because since I saw them in person they've been living rent-free in my head.

Viewing collections in person before they launch, and getting an early look at the latest home decor trends is one of the perks of my job. At the M&S show last week, the first thing that caught my eye was the rustic bohemian aesthetic of the homeware.

My standout star from the show was the iconic Colby lamp in wicker - a testament to the M&S lighting range. However this piece doesn’t drop until early April, and if you’re feeling impatient, the Amie Table Lamp (£49) is a perfect alternative. Or for a mix of wicker and fabric, the Wicker Scalloped Table Lamp (£59) would light up any of your bedroom lighting ideas.

The M&S Colby Wicker Lamp launches in early April (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

The collection features warm earthy shades, rich blues and greens and beautiful ornate patterns. I am a big fan of the boho trend so this collection felt like it was made for me.

With plenty of rattan and a few surprising cabbages making an appearance, these are my top picks from the M&S summer collection.

M&S Collection Set of 4 Boho Picnic Dinner Plates £15 at M&S For £15, I think this set of dinner plates is a steal. With each plate featuring an individual striking design and colourway, they are both stylish and practical. M&S Collection Irregular Glass Vase £19.50 at M&S You can't beat a statement vase, and this rich jewel-tones colour is certainly eye-catching. M&S Collection Cabbage Large Serving Bowl £15 at M&S Cabbageware is a surprising emerging trend on the highstreet this season and this piece looks as good in person as it does in pictures. M&S Collection Remi Table Lamp £79 at M&S I can't get enough of this stunning lamp. The rich olive green and the rattan shade are a dream combo, its unsurprising that it's already picking up a following on Instagram M&S Collection Medium Handpainted Floral Ceramic Vase £19.50 at M&S This charming vase has a Mediterranean feel which makes it perfect for summer. M&S Collection Rattan Scallop Edge Tray £19.50 at M&S This stylish rattan tray is perfect for adding texture to a coffee table or sideboard curated with a table lamp for vases in varying heights.

It’s no surprise that M&S have gone for a more bohemian look this season. After the resurgence of Isabel Marant and boho-style in the fashion world, it has been a huge trend this year with interiors following suit with plenty of new collections to inspire boho living room ideas and boho bedroom ideas.

There are so many items going straight to my shopping basket from M&S this summer. What is your favourite item from the collection?