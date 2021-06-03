We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has read our minds once again and launched some cooling bedding, just in time for the UK heatwave. The collection features special technology to keep the body cool – helping us get a good night’s sleep as the mercury soars.

Bedroom ideas to make a cool and airy space for summer

With the weather finally heating up, Aldi’s Cooling Down for Summer bedding range will mean we can avoid balmy bedtimes and restless nights.

Aldi cooling bedding

The good news is the bedding collection is available on the Aldi website right now. It is in stores from today, so keep an eye out for it on your next trip as it’s sure to get snapped up fast.

The Duvet Set With Cooling Technology is at a really reasonable price point, with a double duvet set costing just £18.99, while a king-size is £22.99. You can also buy the cooling bed sheet on its own, which might make a real difference.

The Aldi Double Fitted Sheet With Cooling Technology is £9.99 for a double bed and it’s £11.99 for a king-size bed. You can also try the pillowcases on their own or alongside the bedding. The Pillowcase Pair with Cooling Technology costs £3.99.

Buy now: Cooling double duvet set, £18.99, Aldi

So, how does the Aldi cooling bedding work? The whole range is made from a fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% Tencel. Tencel fibres support the body’s natural thermal regulating mechanism, helping to keep you cool.

This material isn’t prone to excessive wrinkling, so you may find that these sheets don’t need as much ironing as 100% cotton or linen sheets. The bedding comes in a range of colours, from traditional white to statement blue and calming grey.

We think crisp white bedding is always a winner, as it will go with any other colours in the room, and adds a luxurious hotel-bed feel. Your mattress, however, is the number one most important thing for getting decent sleep. If you’re looking to upgrade, our best mattress guide will narrow things down.

Video Of The Week

British weather means it goes from experiencing every season in one day to scorching temperatures, but cool bedding – as well as your best fan – will help.

Related: Grey kitchen transformation – DIY fan gives her kitchen a total makeover for £40

There’s nothing worse than being too hot at night and not being able to get to sleep. Our guide on how to sleep better is full of tips on getting some good shut-eye.

Will you be picking these up?