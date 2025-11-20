I’m not exaggerating, Lidl’s Black Friday event is one of the best I’ve seen – save up to £600 on cult brands from Emma to KitchenAid and Ninja

Back Friday is nearly upon us, and if you’re looking for the best places to shop, then Lidl definitely needs to be on your radar, boasting some of the best deals we’ve seen on kitchen appliances, dehumidifiers and more.

It can be a bit of a minefield knowing where to find the best Black Friday deals , with every brand seemingly offering discounts and sales over the course of the event. But I’m here to tell you that Lidl is one place that’s worth your browsing time if you’re looking for a bargain this year.

Going live in store on Sunday (23 November), Lidl is offering up to £600 worth of savings compared to high street alternatives on everything from the cult KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the super comfy Emma mattresses. Here’s everything you need to know.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Lidl KitchenAid deal

The first deal to jump out at me was the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer in Black. It will be marked down from £448.99 to £249, which is the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

An ideal gift for bakers, or yourself, this mixer is incredibly powerful and unparalleled compared to other mixers we’ve tried. Alternatively, the KitchenAid mixer is on sale for £280 at Argos right now if you don’t have a Lidl local to you.

Kitchenaid Kitchenaid 5k45ssbob Classic Stand Mixer £280 at Argos If you don't live near a Lidl Argos is currently selling the same KitchenAid stand mixer for £280. Kenwood Kmix Sleek Black Stand Mixer Kmx751abk was £359, now £229 at Kenwood If you want more colour options, the kMix is our top-rated stand mixer and is currently reduced to under £230. It's available in four colourways.

Lidl Black + Decker Dehumidifier deal

Another item you should consider snapping up during Black Friday is one of the best dehumidifiers . While the top models can be pricey, they are a godsend when it comes to absorbing damp and moisture and drying laundry indoors during the winter months - I’d go as far as to say every home needs one.

Landing in the Middle Aisle will be the Black & Decker 12L Smart Dehumidifier, £79.99, down from £129. The Black & Decker Smart Dehumidifier can be controlled from your phone, Alexa or Google Home and has four modes to choose from, including a dedicated laundry mode. It also allows you to select your desired humidity for optimum comfort.

Black & Decker Black & Decker 12 Litre Dehumidifier £99.99 at Robert Dyas If you don't live near a Lidl, Robert Dyas is selling the same dehumidifier for £99.99 which is also a great price. Meaco Meaco Dry Arete 2 Dehumidifier, 10l, White £179.99 at John Lewis This is Ideal Home's top rated dehumidifer. If you can afford to invest in this one, you definitely should.

Lidl Ninja cookware deal

Shoppers should also be excited to pick up discounted Ninja cookware, including a saucepan (£19.99, down from £28.99), saute pan (£29.99, down from £48.99) and a frying pan (£14.99, down from £23.99). If you want to grab a bundle, the Ninja 5-piece pan set is £93.31, down from £139.99 at Argos.

It’s no secret that we love Ninja cookware at Ideal Home, with these products frequently ranked as some of the best pans you can buy. And while Lidl don’t have the cult air fryer on sale, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is currently £99.99 down from £199.99 at Argos - which is the cheapest we’ve EVER seen it.

Ninja Ninja 26cm Zerostick Premium Aluminum Frying Pan £24.99 at Argos Ninja's ZEROSTICK is up to 20x tougher than traditional non-stick. Plus this pan comes with a 10-year replacement guarantee. Ninja Ninja Zerostick Classic 5 Piece Aluminium Pan Set - Black £93.31 at Argos If you want to invest in Ninja cookware, buing a set of pans is the most cost effective way to do so.

Lidl Emma mattress deal

Lastly, if you planned on using Black Friday to snag one of the best mattresses , Lidl is selling the Emma Original Double Mattress for £279 and the Emma Original King Mattress for £299. Rated four stars in our review , this Emma mattress received praise for its excellent cushioning, affordability and notes it’s a great choice for side sleepers.

However, if it is a little awkward for you to pick up a mattress in store and get home, B&Q is selling the Emma Hybrid Original Roll Packed Mattress in a double for £249 (down from £299) . Or, Argos is selling the Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress for £316 (down from £528) .

Lidl is also selling its sell-out reformer Pilates machine for £199 and even a human pet bed as part of its deals. With so many bargains to be had, a trip to Lidl should certainly be on your Black Friday agenda.