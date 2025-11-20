I’m not exaggerating, Lidl’s Black Friday event is one of the best I’ve seen – save up to £600 on cult brands from Emma to KitchenAid and Ninja
You don't want to miss this huge sale
Back Friday is nearly upon us, and if you’re looking for the best places to shop, then Lidl definitely needs to be on your radar, boasting some of the best deals we’ve seen on kitchen appliances, dehumidifiers and more.
It can be a bit of a minefield knowing where to find the best Black Friday deals, with every brand seemingly offering discounts and sales over the course of the event. But I’m here to tell you that Lidl is one place that’s worth your browsing time if you’re looking for a bargain this year.
Going live in store on Sunday (23 November), Lidl is offering up to £600 worth of savings compared to high street alternatives on everything from the cult KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the super comfy Emma mattresses. Here’s everything you need to know.
Lidl KitchenAid deal
The first deal to jump out at me was the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer in Black. It will be marked down from £448.99 to £249, which is the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
An ideal gift for bakers, or yourself, this mixer is incredibly powerful and unparalleled compared to other mixers we’ve tried. Alternatively, the KitchenAid mixer is on sale for £280 at Argos right now if you don’t have a Lidl local to you.
If you want more colour options, the kMix is our top-rated stand mixer and is currently reduced to under £230. It's available in four colourways.
Lidl Black + Decker Dehumidifier deal
Another item you should consider snapping up during Black Friday is one of the best dehumidifiers. While the top models can be pricey, they are a godsend when it comes to absorbing damp and moisture and drying laundry indoors during the winter months - I’d go as far as to say every home needs one.
Landing in the Middle Aisle will be the Black & Decker 12L Smart Dehumidifier, £79.99, down from £129. The Black & Decker Smart Dehumidifier can be controlled from your phone, Alexa or Google Home and has four modes to choose from, including a dedicated laundry mode. It also allows you to select your desired humidity for optimum comfort.
Lidl Ninja cookware deal
Shoppers should also be excited to pick up discounted Ninja cookware, including a saucepan (£19.99, down from £28.99), saute pan (£29.99, down from £48.99) and a frying pan (£14.99, down from £23.99). If you want to grab a bundle, the Ninja 5-piece pan set is £93.31, down from £139.99 at Argos.
It’s no secret that we love Ninja cookware at Ideal Home, with these products frequently ranked as some of the best pans you can buy. And while Lidl don’t have the cult air fryer on sale, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is currently £99.99 down from £199.99 at Argos - which is the cheapest we’ve EVER seen it.
Lidl Emma mattress deal
Lastly, if you planned on using Black Friday to snag one of the best mattresses, Lidl is selling the Emma Original Double Mattress for £279 and the Emma Original King Mattress for £299. Rated four stars in our review, this Emma mattress received praise for its excellent cushioning, affordability and notes it’s a great choice for side sleepers.
However, if it is a little awkward for you to pick up a mattress in store and get home, B&Q is selling the Emma Hybrid Original Roll Packed Mattress in a double for £249 (down from £299). Or, Argos is selling the Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress for £316 (down from £528).
If you are in the market for the best budget mattress, keep an eye out for any deals on this one, which is one of the best affordable versions we've tested.
Lidl is also selling its sell-out reformer Pilates machine for £199 and even a human pet bed as part of its deals. With so many bargains to be had, a trip to Lidl should certainly be on your Black Friday agenda.
