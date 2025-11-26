Argos has just quietly slashed the price of its bestselling sofa bed to only £99 – it's the best Black Friday deal I've seen

Argos' bestselling sofa bed has just been reduced to only £99 in the brand's Black Friday sale.

Yep, the Argos Home Patsy Fabric 2 Seater ClicClac Sofa Bed is already a super affordable buy at the best of times, with a normal retail price of £189. But as of today, that price has been dropped to just £99.

And the even better news? You can still get it delivered in time to host Christmas guests.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been keeping an eye on prices of the best sofa beds all month, and this is definitely the best Black Friday deal I've seen. In fact, it's the best sofa bed deal I've seen all year.

(Image credit: Argos)

Now, I haven't been able to test the Patsy sofa bed in person, and admittedly, it does look a little basic compared to more expensive options. But one thing I know about Argos shoppers is that they're nothing if not brutally honest with their review feedback.

So the fact that this sofa bed has over 800 reviews, and more than 600 of those are 5-stars and nearly 800 are 4-star or above, convinces me this sofa bed is a worthwhile investment.

In general, this sofa bed is praised by owners for its comfort, sturdy build, and great value for money.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

'This is a very solid, sturdy, comfortable couch,' says one 5-star reviewer, 'and it's a very comfy bed as well. Worth the money, wish I had room for another, they are amazing.'

'Really easy to put together, stylish and very comfortable,' shares another happy owner. 'Would recommend this to anyone who needs an occasional spare bed.'

'Cheap but surprisingly good,' sums up another 5-star reviewer. In fact, 'better than expected' seems to be the overall verdict on the Patsy sofa bed, which is great news for anyone in need of an affordable hosting solution before Christmas.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

On the downside, owners do note that in bed form it's smaller than a small double bed, so although it can seat two in sofa form, this sofa bed can only sleep one guest comfortably at a time. Argos states that the sleeping area measures 108 x 179cm, whilst a standard small double bed measures 120 x 190cm, and a single bed measures 90 x 190cm.

Owners of the Patsy sofa bed also mention that it can feel firm and requires a mattress topper when used as a bed.

However, in my experience, this is par for the course with most sofa beds, especially ones of this price point, and it's nothing one of the best mattress toppers on the market can't solve. I recommend adding the memory foam Panda Topper for added cushioning.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

I certainly think that at £99, this sofa bed is a fantastic buy, and there's a choice of either the Patsy Sofa Bed in Charcoal Fabric or the Patsy Sofa Bed in Faux Leather to opt for at this reduced price.

Alternatively, the Patsy Sofa Bed in Rust or the Patsy Sofa Bed in Green are still budget-friendly buys at their normal £189 price tag.

I've rounded up some of my tried-and-tested alternatives below, but as you'll see, there's nothing that can compete with this Argos Black Friday bargain price-wise!

Shop alternatives

Inflatable Intex Inflatable Sofa Bed £53.24 at Amazon UK If you're looking for a cheaper buy, I can only find this inflatable model that rivals the price of Argos' Patsy sofa bed right now! It's a lot less sturdy, but then, if you're short of floor space, the fact that you can deflate and inflate it when needed could be a bonus. Single Habitat Roma Velvet Fabric Chairbed £230 at Habitat UK If you only need to sleep one guest at a time, then Habitat's stylish Roma chair bed is one of the most affordable options available. This bestselling burnt orange colourway has 20% off with the discount code FURN20 and can be delivered in time for Christmas if you shop soon. Small double Habitat Kota 3 Seater Sofa Bed £300 at Habitat UK Habitat's bestselling Kota sofa bed is also reduced by 20% in the brand's Black Friday sales. Similar to Argos' Patsy sofa bed, it offers a small double-sized sleeping area, but enough seating space for three. Double John Lewis & Partners Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed £1,499 at John Lewis Despite its compact footprint, this sofa bed offers a true double bed-sized sleeping area that guests will appreciate. It's also currently available with pre-Christmas delivery, and 20% off selected colourways. King Heal's Oswald Sofa Bed £2,379 at Heal's Want to be even more generous with your hosting? This sofa bed offers a *king-sized* sleeping area. It also offers a very comfortable sitting experience that I think makes it suitable for everyday use in the living room. Flatpack Swyft Model 08 2-Seater Sofa Bed £1,519 at Swyft Home Like Heal's option, this sofa bed is an investment, but Swyft's Model 08 sofa bed isn't just on sale right now, it's also available with pre-Christmas delivery. Plus, it's flatpack design is *super* easy to assemble, and will solve any issues you might have with awkward delivery access.