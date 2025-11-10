This once-dated trend is making a huge comeback for Christmas – here’s why I think it will be in every stylish home

2025 is truly proving itself as the year of nostalgic festive decor, and pom poms are the latest kitsch trend I’m seeing everywhere right now.

Christmas trends have not been in short supply this year, but one thing I’ve spotted is that the majority of microtrends that have appeared are hinged on nostalgia. Be it excessive amounts of tinsel, traditional burgundy colour palettes and of course Nutcrackercore , we’re all searching for ways to reignite our childhood passion for Christmas.

Pom poms are the latest quirky trend to join the nostalgia train - and they’re so versatile. From adorning the branches of the best artificial Christmas trees to forming playful wreaths and garlands, here’s how pom poms can be used to add pops of colour to your Christmas decorating ideas .

Why are pom poms trending?

‘Pom poms are having a bit of a moment this festive season, and it’s easy to see why. Christmas decorating is leaning into maximalism and nostalgia-driven trends this year, with everyone craving a touch of fun. Pom poms remind us of cosy knits, handmade projects and childhood playfulness, all while adding instant warmth and texture to your festive scheme,’ comments Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

Another draw of pom pom Christmas decorations is that they are an easy DIY project you can complete at home. Plus, they’re so fool-proof, families can even get the kids involved to create decor that feels more personal - which only adds to the nostalgia.

‘Mindful crafting is a growing movement right now; with many of us craving time away from screens, more and more people are turning to crafting as a way of disconnecting from the digital world. This is heavily driven by TikTok with creators like FatPomPom , who are leading the way,’ says Anna Ross, Trends and Curation expert from Not On The High Street .

‘Pompoms can evoke a real feeling of nostalgia, with memories of primary school days! The pompom decorations we’re seeing right now are full of trending colourways in bright acid colours.’

How to style pom poms

What I like about this trend, and the wider nostalgia trend, is that there are no hard and fast rules on how to decorate. It’s all about adding maximalist colours and shapes where you see fit.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘There’s something irresistibly soft and joyful about pom poms. They’re simple to make, endlessly customisable, and add a little hit of whimsy wherever they land. Whether you go bold and bright or keep things tonal and neutral, pom poms are an easy way to bring personality and charm to your Christmas décor,’ says Whinnie.

‘Pom poms are brilliant for adding texture, so try layering them on your tree in shades that complement your bauble collection. They pair beautifully with other nostalgic materials too, like velvet ribbons, paper ornaments and dried fruit garlands. And you don’t need to stop at the tree! Drape pom pom garlands along the mantelpiece or staircase.’

Shop the pom pom Christmas decor trend

This is one of the best years for experimenting with bold colours and shapes, and pom poms is one of the easiest ways to do this. What do you say?