It’s official, retro wallpaper is cool again – here’s how to make it work in your home for 2026, according to the experts

We might only be a matter of weeks into 2026, but there’s no denying that a retro resurgence is among us. From the acclaimed Stranger Things finale, to the highly anticipated return of Rivals later this year, the 80s is dominating pop culture. And it seems to be making its way back into our homes, too.

Everyone knows that trends are circular, so it’s no surprise that 80s-inspired interiors are set to be one of the home decor trends taking over in 2026. Whether you welcome back the kitchen hatch with open arms, or simply invest in some statement lamps, there are many ways to embrace this retro trend. But, according to experts, 80s wallpaper is really having a moment.

‘The 80s-inspired retro wallpaper trend is part of a broader decor revival that will continue into 2026,’ explains Caroline Woolmer, Head of Product Design at Lust Home. In fact, you’ve only got to look at some of the biggest trends of 2025 – like pattern drenching and colour capping – to see that our appetite for bold interiors is growing. And 80s wallpaper is a great way to embrace this.

‘2026 will not see a full return to original 80s styles, but rather updated and reinterpreted versions,’ adds Caroline. ‘It’s a comeback driven by nostalgia and expressive design trends; wallpapers and patterns trending again, but with a modern, curated twist.’

Thanks to last year’s abundance of maximalist motifs and bold trends, many of us have a newfound sense of confidence to take a trend and twist it in a way that will fit the needs of our home.

'80s-inspired wallpaper is one of the standout revivals this year. The nostalgic trend draws people in with its comforting, familiar patterns, while bold colours and playful motifs celebrate individuality,’ explains James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck. ‘The result is a space that feels fun and full of character, through playful geometry, unexpected colour combinations and graphic shapes.’

But how can you adapt this retro look to fit into your home? I asked the experts for their top tips.

How to style retro wallpaper in your home

‘Wallpaper sets the tone for the whole room,’ explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys. ‘Retro shapes and colour inject energy and personality, creating spaces that feel alive and inspiring.’ Here’s how to get it right.

1. Use wallpaper intentionally

‘Today’s retro wallpaper isn’t a direct replica of the past. Designers are reworking 80s influences with cleaner lines and refined colour palettes,’ explains James. ‘This allows geometric shapes, abstract patterns and vibrant tones to feel contemporary rather than overwhelming or dated.’

Some wallpaper options might include a toned-down take on retro designs, lending itself to full-scale pattern drenching. However, others might be best suited to use on one single accent wall. Either way, be intentional with how you use your paper and let its personality shine.

2. Curate your colour palette

If you want to inject some fun patterns into a more neutral home, the bold palette of the 80s might seem a little daunting. ‘In the 80s, popular colours were often neon or pastel, but if you’re after a modern twist, pick toned down versions,’ suggests Caroline. ‘Soft blush, teal, or muted lime work well.’

And remember, many wallpaper designs will have made this call for you. ‘With many designs now available in customised colourways, it’s possible to introduce this retro style in a softer way, blending colour into a scheme rather than making a bold statement,’ adds James.

3. Keep surrounding decor subtle

‘The retro patterns of the 80s are playful, often surprising, and visually engaging; they activate a space emotionally, making it feel more alive,’ explains Caroline. So, it’s important that you don’t lose this sense of interest.

‘To create harmony, echo colours from the wallpaper in cushions, throws or lamps, which ties the scheme together beautifully,’ suggests Victoria.

4. Pair with complementary motifs

80s-inspired design is all about having fun, so don’t be afraid to lean into the look completely. ‘Look for sculptural shapes, glossy or lacquered finishes and touches of glass or chrome that reflect the era while allowing the wallpaper to take centre stage,’ says James.

Will you embrace retro wallpaper in your home this year?