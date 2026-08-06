Mark my words, this new £230 Habitat chair bed is going to be an instant bestseller – it's cute, curvy, and tailor-made for small homes

I'm calling it. Habitat has just launched a new £230 chair bed, and I think this on-trend design will become an instant bestseller.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing some of the best chair beds on the market, and, if you're looking for a space-saving overnight hosting solution, this affordable design is definitely one to have on your radar.

Cute, curvy, and ideal for small homes, Habitat's Benji Chair Bed also nails one of the year's biggest furniture trends.

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Habitat Benji Single Compact Fabric Chairbed £230 at Habitat UK Habitat's budget-friendly Benji chair bed comes in four colourways: green, rust, natural, and blue.

Habitat already makes one of the best value chair beds you can shop. The brand's super-popular Roma Chair Bed has been a bestseller for years, and with prices starting from under £200 for the single sleeper, it's easy to see why.

However, the new Benji chair bed adds something new to the mix: namely, some designer curves.

Its rounded backrest nails one of this year's biggest furniture trends, and makes it even more of a style statement in the home.

(Image credit: Habitat)

According to interior experts, as we move into the last half of 2026 and start looking towards 2027, boxy furniture is falling out of fashion and being replaced by more organic designs.

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As Shelley Cochrane, buyer at Furniture Village, explains, this new look is all about 'rounded edges, curved designs and organic shapes.'

Plus, as Shelley explains, those organic shapes are perfect for a piece of furniture where relaxation is ultimately the name of the game.

'Curves are gentler and less rigid than straight lines,' says Shelley, 'and rounded edges create a soft and inviting atmosphere.'

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat isn't the first brand to bring designer curves to the high street: the recently launched Next Palma Chair Bed offers a similar curvaceous design.

However, Habitat is now the brand that does it most affordably. The Next Palma Chair Bed currently costs £375, whereas Habitat's Benji Chair Bed has launched at a *very* affordable £230.

That's nearly a £150 price difference, which I think means the Habitat Benji will quickly become a bestseller among those looking for a compact overnight guest bed.

Habitat Benji Single Fabric Chairbed £230 at Habitat UK At £230, Habitat's Benji chair bed is nearly £150 cheaper than Next's similarly curved design, and it comes in more colour options. Next Palma Single Sofa Bed £375 at Next UK That said, Next's tactile boucle upholstery is a nice alternative to the jumbo cord fabric used on Habitat's Benji chair bed.

And of course, these two curved chair beds aren't the only options worth having on your radar.

If you're happy with straighter edges, it's also well worth considering these three alternative buys.

Shop alternatives