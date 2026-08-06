Mark my words, this new £230 Habitat chair bed is going to be an instant bestseller – it's cute, curvy, and tailor-made for small homes
Plus, this new launch nails one of the season's biggest trends
I'm calling it. Habitat has just launched a new £230 chair bed, and I think this on-trend design will become an instant bestseller.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing some of the best chair beds on the market, and, if you're looking for a space-saving overnight hosting solution, this affordable design is definitely one to have on your radar.
Cute, curvy, and ideal for small homes, Habitat's Benji Chair Bed also nails one of the year's biggest furniture trends.
Habitat already makes one of the best value chair beds you can shop. The brand's super-popular Roma Chair Bed has been a bestseller for years, and with prices starting from under £200 for the single sleeper, it's easy to see why.
However, the new Benji chair bed adds something new to the mix: namely, some designer curves.
Its rounded backrest nails one of this year's biggest furniture trends, and makes it even more of a style statement in the home.
According to interior experts, as we move into the last half of 2026 and start looking towards 2027, boxy furniture is falling out of fashion and being replaced by more organic designs.
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As Shelley Cochrane, buyer at Furniture Village, explains, this new look is all about 'rounded edges, curved designs and organic shapes.'
Plus, as Shelley explains, those organic shapes are perfect for a piece of furniture where relaxation is ultimately the name of the game.
'Curves are gentler and less rigid than straight lines,' says Shelley, 'and rounded edges create a soft and inviting atmosphere.'
Habitat isn't the first brand to bring designer curves to the high street: the recently launched Next Palma Chair Bed offers a similar curvaceous design.
However, Habitat is now the brand that does it most affordably. The Next Palma Chair Bed currently costs £375, whereas Habitat's Benji Chair Bed has launched at a *very* affordable £230.
That's nearly a £150 price difference, which I think means the Habitat Benji will quickly become a bestseller among those looking for a compact overnight guest bed.
And of course, these two curved chair beds aren't the only options worth having on your radar.
If you're happy with straighter edges, it's also well worth considering these three alternative buys.
Shop alternatives
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.