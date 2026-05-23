IKEA has just launched a new sofa bed as part of its PS 2026 collection, and this minimalist design scores big in the style stakes.

What's more, the brand's new launch costs just £550 for the three-seater design.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing all the best sofa beds on the market, and let me tell you, for a sofa bed of this size, that's very good value.

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IKEA PS 2026 3-Seat Sofa-Bed £550 at ikea.com IKEA's newly launched sofa bed is great value for money.

This sofa bed is a part of IKEA's 10th Signature PS Collection. First launched in 1995 at the Milan furniture fair, according to the brand, 'the IKEA PS collection was created to challenge the design world's exclusivity by making modern Scandinavian design accessible to everyone.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

The 2026 collection features 44 brand new product launches created by 12 designers, and IKEA has dubbed it 'a celebration of 'playful functionality'. I definitely agree. I think there are some cult classics of the future within this year's PS Collection, and this sofa bed is one of them.

Like all of IKEA's best designs, it's a super simple concept that's executed well. This three-seater sofa bed features a clean-lined wooden frame upholstered with quilted seating. It couldn't be more Scandinavian chic if it tried.

(Image credit: IKEA)

And transforming it into a sleeping area couldn't be simpler – you literally lift off the back cushions, and there's your 92 x 204cm bed. (That's the equivalent of a standard single bed's worth of sleeping space).

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In fact, it's almost more of a daybed than a sofa bed, but those plump back cushions make it a lot more comfortable as an occasional seat.

Worried about the fact it's white? Thankfully, IKEA has thought of that. The PS 2026 sofa bed has a removable cover that can be machine-washed at 40°C.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Will you still want to add one of the best mattress toppers to protect the sofa when guests sleep on it? I would say so, but knowing you can stick the covers in the washing machine to freshen them up is still a great bonus in my book, and a feature very few sofa beds offer.

And did I mention it's only £550? I've rounded up some similarly budget-friendly alternatives below for comparison, but to my mind, that's very good value and makes the IKEA PS sofa bed well worth having on your radar if you're looking for an affordable way to host overnight guests.

Shop alternatives

Dunelm Mito Double Futon £229 at Dunelm Dunelm's Mito futon sofa bed is roughly half the price of IKEA's new launch, but it is pretty basic in design, and offers a lot less padding for sleeping. Habitat Kota 3 Seater Boucle Clic Clac Sofa Bed £375 at Habitat UK Habitat's Kota three-seater sofa bed is a very affordable alternative. However, it's a little 'clunky' in design compared to IKEA's PS Collection Sofa Bed, and it's back profile leaves a lot to be desired. John Lewis Double Chair Bed £549 at John Lewis This two-seater sofa bed from John Lewis is another good option if you're after an affordable hosting solution, and it sleeps two guests at a time.