John Lewis has just launched a *very* stylish new sofa bed. In fact, I think this ingenious modular design could become a design icon of the future.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've sat on a lot of sofa beds in my time, but over the past five years testing the best sofa beds on the market, I've never seen anything like the brand's latest launch.

What's more, the John Lewis Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed hides an emperor bed's worth of sleeping space. That's bigger than a super king bed, and a *lot* of space for overnight guests to stretch out!

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John Lewis & Partners Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed £1,649 at John Lewis

Why is this sofa bed so unusual? Because it's a modular design. That means the back cushions and armrests can be detached, and the two layers of seating can be disassembled to create one *enormous* 200 x 200cm sleeping area, or two separate, equally generous single beds.

Or, you can also do a little rejigging of its LEGO-block-like pieces and create a daybed that's perfect for movie nights curled up under a duvet.

When it's in sofa form, the structure is held in place by a minimalist stainless steel frame. Pair those clean lines with the quilted olive green upholstery, and you get a multifunctional sofa bed that looks extremely high-end indeed.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Its modular design is a simple idea on the surface, but one that I haven't seen executed this well before, and the fact that it's designed by Danish brand Innovation Living explains why.

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I already dubbed one of the brand's sleeper sofas the most stylish sofa bed on the market, and I think this new launch now gives that Scandi rattan number a run for its money.

Plus, the brand's clever Cubed 140 Sofa Bed was Ideal Home readers' most-shopped sofa bed last year. And little wonder. I've always found Innovation Living's designs to be stylish, practical, and brilliantly designed, so I have no doubt this new launch will be of the same great build quality.

And although in bed form it may look a little 'basic', I actually think that's one of its strengths. There can be a lot of problems with uneven sleeping areas, complicated mechanisms, and armrests that get in the way of sleeping with your average sofa bed.

In contrast, the Innovation Living Cozy Pad simply focuses on providing one giant, well-padded sleeping area.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

And whilst this sofa bed certainly isn't 'cheap', its £1649 price tag is what I'd term 'mid-range' in the sofa bed world. When I first saw its distinctive designer look, I was actually expecting it to cost about double that amount, so I do think it's a reasonable price for the combination of stylish good looks, quality, versatility, and its game-changing take on what a sofa bed can be.

But, of course, there are more affordable options on the market, even though, in my opinion at least, they might not *quite* have the same design-icon status that I think the Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed is likely to have in the coming years.

Shop alternatives

If, like me, you love the look of this contemporary modular sofa bed but can't quite justify its price tag, I've rounded up some of the most stylish budget-friendly alternatives below.