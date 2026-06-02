IKEA's new £250 chair bed absolutely nails small space hosting – it's a future cult classic in the making

When it comes to small space hosting ideas, IKEA is having an absolutely storming year.

The brand already launched one of the best sofa beds I've seen hit the market this year in its PS 2026 sofa bed design, and now it's launched one of the best chair beds I've seen in a *long* time.

In fact, I think the uber contemporary Skiftebo Chair Bed is set to become a design icon of the future, and I can't believe this designer-look small-space solution is only £250.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: IKEA)

The Ideal Home team first set eyes on the Skiftebo Chair Bed when our news writer, Kezia Reynolds, flew over to IKEA's design headquarters in Älmhult, Sweden, to cover the launch of the brand's new IKEA PS 2026 collection.

Designed around the central theme of 'playful functionality', the IKEA PS 2026 collection is fun, practical, and – like all of IKEA's range – incredibly well thought through in practical terms.

The collection is also jam-packed with small-space-friendly designs, of which the Skiftebo chair bed is certainly one.

(Image credit: Future / Kezia Reynolds)

Many of us don't have the space in our homes for a larger sofa bed, and for those of us living in smaller spaces who still want the ability to host a guest, I think a chair bed is the ideal solution.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A chair bed certainly feels a lot more 'intentional' than offering your guest a blow-up mattress, even if it is one of the best air beds on the market.

Plus, as designer of the Skiftebo chair bed, Matilda Lindstam Nilsson, shared with Kezia at the IKEA PS 2026 launch, a chair bed is designed to offer 'many functions in one'.

(Image credit: IKEA)

In the case of the Skiftebo, this means that by night it can be unfolded to become a spacious single sleeping space, whilst by day it doubles up as a very stylish and contemporary accent chair.

And its space-saving build was something Matilda factored in from the start of the design process. 'Of course, you can place it in the living room if you have a big house,' says Matilda, 'but my first thought was to design it for small spaces.'

That means this chair bed has a small footprint that makes it perfect for squeezing into a home office or kids' bedroom.

Designer Matilda Lindstam Nilsson sitting on the IKEA PS 2026 Skiftebo Chair Bed (Image credit: Future / Kezia Reynolds)

Although, to my mind at least, this chair bed is far too stylish to let the kids have all the fun!

After all, unlike a lot of chair beds that are on the market, IKEA's Skiftebo isn't just functional furniture. Instead, it features design details that really elevate it into a statement focal point in a room.

I think its design-led look makes it appear a *lot* more expensive than you'd expect from its very reasonable £250 price point.

(Image credit: IKEA)

'It has a lot of IKEA identity,' agrees Matilda, 'it's modern, and we worked a lot with the details to make it smart, functional, and playful.'

From the button detailing and the metal frame that supports the back cushions, to the removable and washable cover that makes for easy maintenance, it feels like every aspect of this chair bed's design has been well considered.

And it's that attention to detail, alongside its contemporary yet timeless design, that I think will make it an IKEA cult classic of the future.

(Image credit: IKEA)

That said, this isn't the only stylish and modern chair bed on the market. I've rounded up a few of my favourite alternatives below so you can compare what's out there and decide if IKEA's new Skiftebo launch is the one for you.

Shop alternatives