This sofa bed is so comfy that I've been tempted to use it instead of my actual bed

I never thought I’d be the kind of person to rave about a sofa bed. In my experience, they’ve always been the poor relation of a 'real' bed – fine for the odd overnight guest, but never something you’d look forward to sleeping on. So when I started hunting for one, my expectations weren’t exactly high.

Then I came across the Swyft Model 08 sofa bed. I chose the two-seater version in the Indigo Velvet colourway, and from the moment it arrived, it felt like it was in a different league to even the best sofa beds I’d known prior.

It was delivered in easy-to-handle boxes and assembled in less than five minutes by the delivery team – no tools, no stress. The fabric is rich and elegant, the seat size feels generous without dominating the room, and best of all, it doesn't obviously look like a sofa bed.

(Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

At this point, I should confess something: my actual bed isn’t all that comfortable. I’ve tried to make it better with not one, but two mattress toppers (they're both excellent, but the mattress my rental came with does need them both. For reference, I use the Woolroom Deluxe and the Rise and Fall versions) and it still doesn’t compare.

To give the sofa bed an extra boost, I bought Swyft’s own double mattress topper, and the result is so comfortable that I’d happily sleep on it every night. The only minor gripe is that the topper has to be stored separately, as the sofa can’t fold away with it on, so it's you're short on storage space this is something worth bearing in mind.

(Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

The biggest surprise, is what happens when you unfold the Swyft Model 08. I’ll admit, I assumed it would be more of a small double – fine for one, but a bit too much of a squeeze for two people to feel comfortable.

However, once you take off the side cushions, you’re left with a genuinely spacious bed. As a result, everyone I've had to stay on it (couples included) have raved about the quality of sleep they got.

And honestly, neither can I. I bought the Model 08 to make life easier for having visitors, but now, more than once, I’ve been tempted to swap it for my main bed altogether.

The side cushions are super comfy and provide a lovely cocooning effect, but if you take them off you've got room for two (Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

So would I recommend it? Without hesitation. The Swyft Model 08 sofa bed is comfortable, practical, and stylish all at once. It’s rare to find a piece of furniture that ticks all three boxes, but this one does. I bought it for guests, but I’ve ended up using it myself, so don’t be surprised if you end up fighting your guests for the chance to sleep on it.

So, tell me, am I the only one who's ever come across a sofa bed better than their real bed?!