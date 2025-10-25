I just discovered Loaf has launched two new flatpack sofa beds – they're ideal for anyone with awkward delivery access

Loaf has just launched two new super-stylish sofa beds, and their flatpack builds are specifically designed to help those of us who struggle with awkward delivery access.

If you're currently searching for the best sofa bed for your home, I think you'll definitely want this multifunctional seating on your radar.

The two new sofa bed designs are based on two of Loaf's most-loved sofas – the fantastically named Squishmeister and Squisharoo.

These have always been my two favourite Loaf sofa designs, so it's brilliant to see the flatpack Squishmeister and Squisharoo sofa beds added to the three new Loaf sofa beds the brand launched this summer.

Loaf is known for its laidback designs, and when I was researching where to buy a sofa for Ideal Home's best sofa guide, I found the brand does mean that quite literally.

Most Loaf sofas have *very* deep seats, which means your body lies back rather than sitting upright. In contrast, the Squishmeister and Squisharoo sofas feature slightly shallower seats and more supportive backrests. I found this a much more comfortable sitting experience: there's still plenty of room to curl up, but it's also much easier to sit more upright if you want to.

The other bonus for those of us who need to think more carefully about small living room ideas is that the Squishmeister and Squisharoo have smaller footprints and take up less floor space than most of Loaf's range.

The new Squishmeister and Squisharoo sofa beds are identical in design to these sofas, and their flatpack design is another nod towards those of us who aren't blessed with wide hallways and commanding living rooms.

'It’s all to do with access,' explains Laura Burnett, category lead on made-to-order upholstery at Loaf. 'We introduced our flat-pack sofa bed designs in response to real customer feedback about access challenges.'

'Many homes, particularly in cities, are smaller apartments or have narrow hallways and tricky staircases – we wanted to ensure everyone could enjoy a seriously comfy sofa bed, no matter their space. The clever flat-pack design simply makes delivery smoother and stress-free.'

And, thankfully, the flat-packed designs don't mean you're left with any time-consuming DIY to do once the delivery team leaves.

'Our Room-Ready Delivery Service means customers don’t need to worry about any fiddly assembly,' says Laura. 'Our two-person team sets it up in the room of your choice and takes away all the packaging, so you can just put your feet up.'

If you don't need to take advantage of the flat-packed delivery, then both the Squishmeister and Squisharoo are available in non-flatpack options as well.

And whether you opt for flatpack or ready-built, both sofa beds feature sink-in cushions that make these two sofa beds that are *actually* comfortable enough for everyday use as a standard sofa.

Plus, both have 12cm deep pull-out mattresses hidden under those seat cushions. That makes them the thickest sofa bed mattresses on the market, and unlike standard foam options, the mattresses are handmade with proper pocket springs.

Shop flatpack sofa bed alternatives

Loaf's Squishmeister and Squisharoo aren't the only flat-packed sofa beds on the market – I've rounded up three alternative options below – but, in my opinion, they are two of the most comfortable *and* stylish options you could consider.

IKEA TORNSBORG Sofa Bed £450 at IKEA Think flatpack furniture, and IKEA is the brand that most probably springs into most of our minds. I've tested every sofa bed IKEA offers, and I think the IKEA TORNSBORG Sofa Bed is the best of the Swedish brand's collection. But, unlike the Loaf Squishmeister and Squisharoo, this self-assembly sofa bed isn't going to fool anyone into thinking it's a standard sofa. And unless you pay extra for TaskRabbit to assemble it for you, you will need to spend a few hours scratching your head over the assembly instructions before you can sit (or sleep) on it. However, it is *very* affordable if you need a sofa bed that won't break the bank. Swyft Model 08 Sofa Bed £1,699 at Swyft Home Swyft's sofa beds are all delivered flat-packed, and if you're looking for a quick delivery sofa bed, most options can be delivered in as little as 24 hours (almost unheard of in the world of furniture where long lead times are the norm). Swyft's flatpack designs are super easy to assemble, with no tools required, or you can pay extra for the delivery team to assemble for you. Plus, selected Swyft sofa beds have just launched in some super-pretty Morris & Co prints. However, there are fewer upholstery options overall than Loaf offers, and the seating is a firmer affair, which lacks Loaf's sink-in comfort. Darlings of Chelsea Bromley Sofa Bed £1,734 at Darlings of Chelsea Having tested all of Darlings of Chelsea's sofa bed range, I found the Bromley sofa bed the most comfortable, and it's one of the few of the brand's sofa beds that comes with the option to have it delivered flat-packed and assembled by the delivery team in situ. Unlike the previous two options, which offer firmer seating, I also considered this sofa bed comfortable enough to use as everyday seating in the living room, and it's available in over 175 upholstery options that will help it to blend into your living space rather than sticking out like a sore thumb. However, I do find Loaf's sink-in sofa comfort is second to none.

In comparison, with prices starting at £3295, Loaf's Squishmeister and Squisharoo sofa beds certainly aren't cheap.

However, they do come made-to-order in over 140 upholstery options, and if you're looking for a sofa bed that can take pride of place in your living room – rather than being hidden away in a home office – I think both the Squishmeister and Squisharoo are worth the investment.