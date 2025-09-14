'You'd never know it was a sofa bed' – Loaf's new solution for hosting overnight guests is brilliantly disguised

Loaf has launched a new range of sofa beds, and if you're currently in the market for a living room sofa that can also transform into a bed for guests, you will definitely want this swoon-worthy seating on your radar.

Over the past four years, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor I've tested numerous sleeper sofas to put together my round-up of the best sofa beds on the market, and in that time, I've sat on so many sofa beds that *look* stylish and comfortable, only to find that they're so uncomfortable to sit and lie on, they're just a complete waste of money.

Loaf is a completely different experience. The brand is known for its super plump and well-cushioned sofas that are designed with comfortable lounging in mind. And when I went into my nearest Loaf store to test them, I found the brand's sofa beds to be the same.

What's more, unless you're told, I don't think anyone would ever guess these stylish sofas hide a pull-out mattress inside. So if you want a sofa bed in disguise, this is it.

Loaf Slow Riser Sofa Bed (Image credit: Loaf)

In recent years, the brand's sofa bed range seemed to have seriously dwindled. Every time I checked, I found various lines appeared to have sold out and didn't seem to be getting restocked. Sad news indeed. But, as it turns out, that's because Loaf was beavering away behind the scenes, creating three brand new sofa bed designs, all of which feature the furniture retailer's quirky naming conventions.

There's the Queenie (for sitting pretty on, presumably), the Brioche (with plump cushions that do look a little like freshly risen bread), and the Slow Riser (no explanation required there).

Loaf Queenie Sofa Bed (Image credit: Loaf)

The Queenie Sofa Bed is the most affordable sofa bed in the new range and, perhaps, the most traditional looking, with scroll arms and classic bun feet. It starts from £1995, and comes in two size options, a 178cm and a 238cm width, which offer a double or king-sized pull-out mattress respectively.

The Slow Riser Sofa Bed is a larger and more modern option. Again, there are two size options, a 193cm and a 233cm width, with prices starting from £2295.

The Brioche Flat Packed Sofa Bed is my favourite and (of course) it's also the most expensive of the bunch. However, it's also the most versatile, because – as its name will give away – this sofa bed is a flat-packed design.

The dimensions of Loaf's seating tend to be (very) generous – and with a 208cm or 238cm width, the Brioche sofa bed is no exception – so this is a real bonus if you have awkward delivery access. Loaf's delivery team will then assemble the sofa bed in your room of your choice.

The Brioche sofa bed also comes with a great range of matching furniture. There's a standard sofa, an armchair, and a footstool, which means you can turn the Brioche sofa bed into a chaise if you like to put your feet up and really get comfy.

Loaf Brioche Flat Packed Sofa Bed pulled out (Image credit: Loaf)

All three designs feature 13cm deep pocket-sprung mattresses tucked away inside the frame, and based on the similar designs I tested in store, they're some of the closest pull-out mattresses I've found to the 'real thing'.

That 13cm depth is far deeper than most pull-out sofa beds offer, and that makes a real difference in terms of sleep comfort.

The other massive bonus that comes with buying a Loaf sofa bed is the incredible fabric choice that's on offer. More affordable sofa beds usually offer five or six colourways, but buy any of these Loaf options and you have 150 colourways to choose from.

The fabric samples 'bar' in a Loaf store is like a sweet shop with a whole host of sumptious shades and textures available to peruse. My favourites are always the velvets which add a sculptural quality to Loaf furniture's signature curves, but there are plenty more upholstery options to choose from.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Personally, I'm super excited to see Loaf back in the sofa bed game. I think this collection offers a genuine solution for those of us seeking a sofa bed that looks and feels nice enough to use as our primary sofa in the living room.

However, we can't ignore the fact that Loaf furniture isn't cheap. I do think you get what you pay for – when I tested the range in store, I definitely felt Loaf sofas and sofa beds were worth their price tag. But if the budget won't stretch, it won't stretch.

So if you have your heart set on a Loaf sofa bed but the maths isn't mathing, these are the three budget-friendly alternatives I'd suggest instead. They can't quite compete in terms of comfort or quality, but they will help you to host guests without breaking the bank.

