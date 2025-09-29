I can’t stop thinking about Habitat’s new striped sofa bed – and it's less than £400

Who said sofa beds can’t be bold and stylish? And if you need any proof in the matter, may I introduce you to Habitat's new Andy Fabric Clic Clac Sofa Bed (£360). Decked out in on-trend black and white stripes, this sofa bed is the statement piece you’ve been looking for.

Of course, the most important feature the best sofa beds should possess is comfort, after all, they have to be worthy of a place for your guests to lie their heads come nightfall. But when not in use, shouldn’t a sofa bed complement your guest room, too?

Habitat’s Andy sofa bed is proof that you can do both. Its dramatic, monochrome stripes make a bold and beautiful statement. Perfect if you were looking to make an impact this autumn.

Habitat Habitat Andy Fabric Clic Clac Sofa Bed - Black & White £360 at Habitat It's true, this is the sofa bed Beetlejuice would choose for himself, but I'd be inclined to join him - it's simply stunning.

One of the best parts of my job is looking through brands’ new collections to spot the next big home decor trends. And I have to say the Habitat Andy Sofa Bed practically leapt off the page.

Striped upholstery isn’t exactly a new trend; it’s been gaining momentum all year, to be precise, but this sofa bed is perhaps the most striking I’ve seen for a while.

Embracing contemporary styling, the bed has sleek arms and angled legs for a cohesive and modern look. Paired with its bold, striped design, it makes for a striking furniture piece - a talking point as much as somewhere to rest.

The bed is multifunctional, with the sofa cushions doubling up as pillows. It folds out to create a single bed, making it a prime choice if you have a small guest room or host individuals more often than couples.

You can even get a free fabric swatch before you commit to this bold pattern. But if you’re keen to embrace patterns in your home, stripes are an excellent choice. Stripes can act as both an accent or an anchor, pairing well with neutrals or providing the canvas for more adventurous patterns like florals or geometrics.

We haven’t tested this bed yet ourselves, but Habitat makes frequent appearances on our best sofa bed guide, so we do trust the brand to provide high-quality places to sleep. Right now, the stunning Habitat Kota Large Sofa Bed (£375) is our best-rated budget double sofa bed, while the Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed (£850) is best for everyday use.

While both top-rated beds, I do think the Kota bed’s design is gorgeous, I’d suggest opting for the Andy Sofa Bed if you’re looking for a sofa bed that can also be part of your room decor. It’s eye-catching, striking and most importantly, practical. What’s not to like?