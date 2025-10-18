I don’t get impressed by a sofa design easily – but this Next modular sofa with built-in storage has done it

Sitting on sofas, trying and testing them out has become something of my specialty. But having sat on over 200 sofas to date and counting, it means that I don’t get impressed by a sofa all that easily. But after coming across the new Next Crosby modular storage sofa at the brand’s autumn/winter 2025 press preview earlier this month, I was obsessed.

The choice of sofas on the market seems almost endless, but there are not that many unique and original designs out there. I’ve pretty much seen and sat on it all. But once in a while, there is a brand or a particular best sofa design that stands out, whether that’s the John Lewis Pleat sofa or Habitat's new made-to-order sofas, including the Sacha sofa.

And the latest sofa that’s managed to grab my attention to the point that I’d consider investing in it myself if I didn’t already own my dream sofa is Next’s versatile Crosby sofa.

(Image credit: Next)

What impressed me was that it’s modular and it comes with hidden storage within, while also being super comfortable to sit and lounge on – it’s the combination of all of these features that sold me on this design which is now one of the best modular sofas I’ve come across. I’m not 100% sure why but most storage sofas and sofa beds I’ve tried in the past haven’t been particularly comfortable so I was very pleasantly surprised.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

To access the storage, all you need to do is remove the seat cushion and lift the top of the base – there is a handle that allows you to do that very comfortably. And voila!

Prices start at £399 for a single armless module, while the matching footstool (which also comes with internal storage) starts at £275, depending on the upholstery option you decide to go for. There are only three to choose from at the moment - rust brown velvet and brushed weave in light olive green or a cream colourway called oyster - which is very limited but I’m hoping the upholstery choice will expand with time, especially if the sofa proves popular with customers.

(Image credit: Next)

But you can create configurations as small or large as your living space allows. And there is a multibuy discount, saving you 10% when buying two or more pieces priced at £150 or more – and that’s across several different selected sofas, rugs, chairs, beds, mattresses and other furniture.

And since opting for a high quality frame with a decent warranty (ideally at least 10 years) is a part of choosing a sofa that will last, I was also really glad to learn that this sofa comes with a 15-year structural guarantee.

This sofa just keeps on ticking all the right boxes!