The cosy heritage look is trending this Christmas – an interior stylist reveals the 5 tricks to making it look fresh and timeless

The heritage Christmas look might be trending this year with the 'Ralph Lauren' Christmas trend and Morris & Co. pattern comeback. But it's one of those looks that, if you get it right, it will never go out of fashion.

A heritage Christmas is light on the glitter and heavy on the rich reds with a healthy dose of natural greenery thrown in. It is all about creating a snug, cocooning space. No glitz and glamour is needed for this look, just a real pine tree dressed in simple, hand-painted baubles. Throw in a couple of arts and Crafts-inspired linens, some cosy faux fur throws and a bough of pine tied up with ribbon, and you have the makings of a dreamy storybook Christmas.

To help you add this Christmas trend into your home in a way that won't date anytime soon, Charlotte Boyd, an interior writer and stylist with over 20 years of experience styling photo shoots and writing for interior magazines, has shared her top tips below for bringing this heritage festive look to life with a fresh edge.

Choose your palette

You can’t go wrong with the traditional winter favourite pairing of forest green and red to create a warm and inviting festive home. This year, to give the look a modern spin, choose pine greens with smoky blue undertones – perfect on woodwork and upholstery – and pair with pink-hued terracotta reds and soft creams.

Add natural greenery

Evergreen foliage has been used to decorate our homes for centuries and brings a wonderful, timeless, seasonal feel. Hang garlands from beams, drape over mantelpieces and wind up staircases. Decorate blank walls with lush wreaths and natural branches tied with pretty velvet ribbons.

Pick nostalgic patterns

Don’t hold back on the patterned papers and fabrics; layer up heritage prints that tell a story and add seasonal charm with furnishings and accessories. Dress guest beds with William Morris-inspired botanical prints and ground the scheme with wool cushions and plain velvets.

Keep it cosy

It may be dark and cold outside but the combination of a real fire, candles and twinkling fairy lights will help create a warm and snug atmosphere inside. Ditch the harsh overhead LEDs in the dining room in favour of a pair of vintage-style glass pendants and illuminate dark corners with pretty scalloped table lamps.

Tie a bow on it

Tie oversized, blowsy fabric bows to the backs of chairs and the branches of your tree. Choose vintage inspired florals in berry reds and pinks to contrast with the cool green and natural tones of the pine wreaths and garlands.

Get the look