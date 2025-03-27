The White Company is embracing Mamma Mia core with its new summer collection - these are the stunning pieces to watch

These sun-soaked styles are not ones to miss

A coastal inspired bedroom. There is white and blue stripe bedding overlooking a bright blue sea.
(Image credit: The White Company)
The White Company has unveiled its summer shop, and they're championing one of 2025's biggest emerging summer trends.

Mediterranean-inspired styles have accounted for some of the hottest home decor trends of recent years, and this year our sights have been set on the Greek Isles - call it Mamma Mia core if you want. Coastal living rooms and coastal bedrooms are nothing new, but the White Company’s summer shop feels like a fresh way to embody this classic style.

With fresh blue stripes, crisp linens and rustic rattan diningware, these are my top picks from The White Company summer shop - and why Grecian-inspired interiors are going to be all the rage this summer.

Fruit De Mer Embroidered Table Runner | Table Linen, Placemats & Coasters | the White Company
Fruit De Mer Embroidered Table Runner

This seaside inspired design is completely charming and could be plucked straight from the Med -this is a simple yet effctive way to make your table feel like a holiday.

Ceramic Shell Napkin Rings – Set of 4 | New in Home | the White Company
Ceramic Shell Napkin Rings - set of 4

You can't get more coastal-chic than shells, and these ceramic shells are an easy way to elevate any tablescape - it's all in the finer details!

Whitewashed Rattan Deep Bowl | Serveware & Kitchen Accessories | the White Company
Whitewashed Rattan Deep Bowl

Rattan has a rustic, homely feel which nails the Grecian aesthethic. This bowl has been hand woven for added authenticity.

Summer Signature Candle | Seasonal Preview | the White Company
Summer Signature Candle

It wouldn't be summer without the return of the iconic Summer candle. With citrusy notes of vetivert, invigorating eucalyptus and crisp sea salt, bay and samphire this candle smells like a balmy summer's day.

Woven Jute Lantern – Medium | Candle Holders | the White Company
Woven Jute Lantern – Medium

This lantern wouldn't look out of place in a luxury resort and I think it's perfect for brightening up your summer evenings. The lantern is hand-woven and comes with a glass hurricane to hold your favourite scented candles.

Rhodes Seat Pad | Serveware & Kitchen Accessories | the White Company
Rhodes Seat Pad

Striped upholstery has been a huge trend this year, and I think the combination of white and muted blue creates the perfect Greek coast vibe. This cushion pad will elevate any al fresco dining ideas.

Why are Grecian-inspired interiors trending?

‘Grecian-inspired interiors are currently gaining popularity due to their affinity with warmer weather and brighter days as we head towards Summer. This style evokes the sun-soaked serenity of Mediterranean islands, offering a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the UK,’ explains Marie Goodwin, head designer at decorative fabric specialist Prestigious Textiles.

‘The appeal lies in its effortless blend of rustic charm and refined simplicity—natural materials, soft textures, and a soothing colour palette that reflects the beauty of coastal landscapes. With an emphasis on artisanal craftsmanship and organic forms, the trend also aligns with the growing appreciation for sustainable, well-crafted design.’

The White Company’s choice of rich blue tones is reminiscent of the Greek coastline, while the crisp whites and rattan could easily place you in Santorini. The natural, muted aesthetic shows a leaning to more biophilic design ideas, too - and many of this year’s trends show a leaning towards nature.

Ashcombe Wine Glasses, Portobello Dipping Bowls and Whitewashed Rattan Round Placemats

(Image credit: The White Company)

We know and love The White Company for its ability to create the best scents and best bedding, so it makes sense for the brand to champion a trend centered on tranquillity and relaxation.

‘To bring this look into your home, start by focusing on a neutral colour palette—think whites, creams, and soft blues reminiscent of the Greek coastline. Incorporate natural materials such as stone, wood, and terracotta to create texture and warmth. Adding elements like columns or simple pottery can also evoke the ancient Greek aesthetic,’ advises Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.

This sizzling trend is one I’m definitely on board with. After all, who doesn’t want to feel like they’re on a permanent holiday? However, The White Company aren't the only one hopping on this trend; here are the other brands nailing the look.

Marble Pedestal Bowl
Marble Pedestal Bowl

Smooth marble is another key componant of Grecian style. This H&M bowl is both smooth and sophisticated, making an excellent centre peice.

Soleil Blue Ceramic Oil Bottle

Soleil Blue Ceramic Oil Bottle

You can't go Greek without plenty of olive oil! I love the rich blue of this bottle - it could have stepped straight from the Mamma Mia set.

Furn. Frieze Blue Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set
Furn. Frieze Blue Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Why not take your holiday dreams to bed with you? This vibrant bedding was inspired by the Greek Isles and will aid in your dreams of hot sun and sandy beaches.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

