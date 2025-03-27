The White Company is embracing Mamma Mia core with its new summer collection - these are the stunning pieces to watch

The White Company has unveiled its summer shop, and they're championing one of 2025's biggest emerging summer trends.

Mediterranean-inspired styles have accounted for some of the hottest home decor trends of recent years, and this year our sights have been set on the Greek Isles - call it Mamma Mia core if you want. Coastal living rooms and coastal bedrooms are nothing new, but the White Company’s summer shop feels like a fresh way to embody this classic style.

With fresh blue stripes, crisp linens and rustic rattan diningware, these are my top picks from The White Company summer shop - and why Grecian-inspired interiors are going to be all the rage this summer.

Why are Grecian-inspired interiors trending?

‘Grecian-inspired interiors are currently gaining popularity due to their affinity with warmer weather and brighter days as we head towards Summer. This style evokes the sun-soaked serenity of Mediterranean islands, offering a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the UK,’ explains Marie Goodwin, head designer at decorative fabric specialist Prestigious Textiles .

‘The appeal lies in its effortless blend of rustic charm and refined simplicity—natural materials, soft textures, and a soothing colour palette that reflects the beauty of coastal landscapes. With an emphasis on artisanal craftsmanship and organic forms, the trend also aligns with the growing appreciation for sustainable, well-crafted design.’

The White Company’s choice of rich blue tones is reminiscent of the Greek coastline, while the crisp whites and rattan could easily place you in Santorini. The natural, muted aesthetic shows a leaning to more biophilic design ideas , too - and many of this year’s trends show a leaning towards nature.

(Image credit: The White Company)

We know and love The White Company for its ability to create the best scents and best bedding , so it makes sense for the brand to champion a trend centered on tranquillity and relaxation.

‘To bring this look into your home, start by focusing on a neutral colour palette—think whites, creams, and soft blues reminiscent of the Greek coastline. Incorporate natural materials such as stone, wood, and terracotta to create texture and warmth. Adding elements like columns or simple pottery can also evoke the ancient Greek aesthetic,’ advises Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

This sizzling trend is one I’m definitely on board with. After all, who doesn’t want to feel like they’re on a permanent holiday? However, The White Company aren't the only one hopping on this trend; here are the other brands nailing the look.