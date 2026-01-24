Victoria Beckham is using this unexpected neutral as a ‘red thread’ throughout her home – it makes her space look effortlessly elegant

I love having a nosey around celebrity homes, and one of the most stylish is, of course, Victoria Beckham's. And trawling through photos of her many homes on Instagram, I can’t get enough of the unexpected neutral that she uses as a ‘red thread’ to tie her home together - I am talking about her use of green.

Since her Spice Girl days, Victoria Beckham has long been considered a style icon, and her interior design choices are no exception. Tying her home together by using green as an accent colour in many of the rooms in her home(s) is proof she’s a master when it comes to working with the biggest colour trends effectively.

For a while, interior designers have been hailing that green is neutral , and Victoria’s home is a great example if you want to use this natural, earthy shade well.

How Victoria Beckham uses green as her red thread

If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, red thread theory is the practice of using the same colour, pattern or even material to connect every room in a home. The easiest way of doing this is using colour, which, as Victoria demonstrated, can be done via an accent colour in each room.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Across Victoria’s Instagram, I’ve spotted pops of green in her spaces and even storefront which makes her home feel instantly recognisable. From the large velvet green footstool in her living room to the pistachio green sofa in her dressing room, green is arguably the star’s signature colour. Victoria exclusively uses green as an accent colour, rather than the star of a room. With splashes of green in each room, it makes the colour look even more impactful.

‘I absolutely love Victoria’s use of green as her connecting thread. It feels so intentional yet completely effortless. Green is one of those colours that quietly grounds a space. It brings a sense of calm, balance and confidence without ever shouting for attention,’ Lisa Henby, Hensby, founder and Creative Director of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio .

‘Green is also such a brilliant choice for a home in general. It’s timeless, flattering in most lights, and sits comfortably between warm and cool tones, which makes it incredibly versatile. Whether paired with wood, stone, metals or softer neutrals, it always feels at ease.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why you should consider using a red thread in your home

‘Incorporating a connecting colour throughout your home can make the space flow smoothly throughout by unifying different areas of your home. This creates a more harmonious and cohesive feel that makes the space look more curated and intentional. Typically, connecting colours are used in high-end hotel interiors, so it adds that element of style and luxury to your home,’ says Ethan Fox, interiors expert at Furniture World .

‘Green works as an effective unifying colour throughout a home as it’s the perfect shade for bridging the gap between muted neutral tones and more vibrant colours. Green is a very versatile shade, due to its connection to nature, which allows it to complement a variety of different colours. Greens can be incorporated through furniture, paint colours and plants as a way to subtly connect different rooms and make the space flow more freely.’

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

By using a red thread of green, Victoria makes her home look harmonious and intentional. The green also feels calming and refreshing, never cold or clinical.

‘I always recommend choosing a subtle ‘red thread’ which is simply a recurring colour or idea that runs throughout your home and quietly ties everything together. Start with a shade you genuinely love, then echo it gently through upholstery, accessories, artwork or a key piece of furniture. It doesn’t need to appear everywhere, just often enough to create a sense of harmony and flow,’ says Lisa.

Get the look

Habitat Habitat Large Dex Velvet Storage Footstool - Green £44 at Habitat If you're feeling inspired by Victoria's use of green in her living room, this footstool will create a stylish, green focal point. Next Green Connor Bedside Table Lamp £30 at Next This stylish lamp looks may more expensive than it's £30 price tag. It's proof you can use smaller items to create a cohesive red thread. M&S Chenille Checked Quilted Cushion £25 at Marks and Spencer UK A statement cushion is one of the easiest ways to add some visual interest to a sofa. I think this quilted cushion looks so cool.

Having a red thread in your home is a sure way to make it look effortless and elegant. I’m taking a leaf out of Victoria’s book in 2026 and finding my own red thread for my home.