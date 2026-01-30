I can’t stop thinking about Victoria Beckham’s ‘sexy’ reading nook – it’s all the inspo I need to nail 2026’s breakout trend

As an avid reader, no one is happier that reading nooks are taking off this year than me. And if you’re stuck for inspiration, look no further than Victoria Beckham’s opulent-looking reading nook, which is one of the most elegant set-ups I’ve seen.

Whenever I picture my dream home, there is always a living room and/or a bedroom reading nook included. Providing somewhere to kick back and unwind, with a bestseller and a glass of wine, a reading nook is my idea of heaven. And I’m not the only one who thinks cosy reading nooks are a must-have essential, as they are a breakout trend for 2026.

While there is a wealth of reading corner ideas on offer, I will admit that Victoria Beckham’s is my favourite. Drenched in a timeless charcoal shade and complete with a warm, brown, velvet armchair, this nook is elegant, stylish and, dare I say it, cosy, too.

One thing you can expect from Victoria Beckham’s home is that it’s going to be chic. From her green ‘red thread’ that runs throughout her various homes to her sleek anti-trend kitchen , the Spice Girl turned fashion designer knows a thing or two about style. Her reading nook is no exception.

And embracing charcoal black paint for her reading nook is a move that feels effortless, sexy and stylish.

‘Black is often seen as masculine in design, adding depth and strength to a home. It strikes a powerful balance, feminine yet unapologetically strong. A perfect design style for a style icon like Victoria,’ adds Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Reading is sexy. ‘With the poetcore trend set to feature heavily in 2026 interiors, book nooks are having a moment, blending nostalgia with a sense of academia. In recent years, celebrity-led and social media book clubs have propelled reading to new heights. According to Eventbrite, book-club event listings have increased by 350% over the past few years, with a further 41% rise year on year.’

It’s also reflective of our desire for a slower pace of life. The biggest wellbeing trends highlight that we want our homes to be joyful, relaxing spaces - reading nooks provide exactly that.

‘There is also a noticeable shift towards “going analogue”, a term gaining momentum in interiors, describing spaces that are less dominated by technology and more focused on comfort and wellbeing. These environments are designed to help us slow down and switch off at home. A reading nook symbolises this move away from always-on technology, creating a space where analogue pleasures feel valued and protected from digital intrusion,’ says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck .

How to get the look

‘When looking at Victoria’s reading nook, what works particularly well is how composed and intentional the space feels. Victoria’s dark shelving creates a calm, cocooning backdrop that blends into the background immediately signalling quiet and focus. The books are arranged in a way that feels curated rather than cluttered, giving the impression of a space designed for slowing down, not just display,’ says James.

‘Victoria’s use of black is very effective, as the colour reduces visual noise and helps the reading nook feel more enclosed without feeling heavy. Black gives the space a refined, editorial quality, making it feel grown-up and intentional rather than cosy in a traditional sense.’

What Victoria has done well is make her reading nook look and feel cosy. The rich charcoal creates an environment where you want to snuggle up, emphasised by the velvet chair, while her minimal decor is calming. To get the look yourself, first find the cosiest corner of your home as the foundation.

‘When it comes to decorating, deep black or very dark charcoal works best on shelving or around the base of your nook, as it creates a library-like feel. If painting an entire area feels too bold, starting with a single bookcase or painted shelves is a good alternative. Matte finishes are key, as they soften the darkness and keep the look sophisticated rather than shiny or stark,’ says James.

‘Choose furniture that feels elegant but comfortable. A well-shaped armchair, like Victoria’s, in a bright textured fabric works well against dark surroundings, though warm neutrals are just as effective. Styling with dark tones gives you freedom to be creative, allowing the space to feel either bold or pared back, depending on your preference.’

You can also repurpose an old bookcase or furniture you already have to create your desired look and atmosphere.

‘Repurposing old bookcases or creating your own DIY custom build is a cost-effective way to incorporate this feature into your home. Styled with a curated mix of books that reflect your personality, alongside accessories that complement your overall interior aesthetic, you can create a look that is perfectly aligned with your home,’ says Natalie.

As I live in a rented flat, I can’t paint my reading nook a rich charcoal. But I will be adding cosy lighting and tracking down the armchair of my dreams. If you are looking to create a more relaxing, ‘analogue’ experience at home, a reading nook is a great starting point.