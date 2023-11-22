What is Cyber Monday? Here’s all you need to know to bag the best deals

Compared to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is not as well-known a discount shopping event but it’s worth getting familiar with. So what is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a digital-only discount shopping event that always takes place on the Monday following Black Friday, which is the perfect time to bag some of the best air fryers and best dehumidifiers at lower prices online after the best Black Friday deals finish.

Similarly to when Black Friday takes place, the Cyber Monday date is determined by Thanksgiving in the US, which always falls on the fourth Thursday in November. This year, Thanksgiving is on the 23rd November, which means that Black Friday is the 24th November, and therefore Cyber Monday will take place on the 27th November. And here’s all you need to know to make the most of it.

What is Cyber Monday?

We can’t talk about Cyber Monday without mentioning Black Friday (or Thanksgiving for that matter) because they are intrinsically linked together.

Originating in the US, Black Friday is traditionally when people would start their Christmas shopping, with Thanksgiving now behind them. With this in mind, retailers have started offering Black Friday deals to entice customers to shop with them. But over the years, the idea of Black Friday discounts has spread across the pond.

Cyber Monday, on the other hand, was introduced for the first time only in 2005 to encourage people to shop online. As originally, Black Friday was mainly a shopping event in physical stores.

But with the best Black Friday deals spreading to the digital world too and becoming more than just a one-day event (more like one-week, if not month), the lines between Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events have become somewhat blurred in recent years.

Here are some of the retailers participating in this year's Cyber Monday sale with their dedicated pages worth keeping an eye on:

What is the difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday?

Different retailers tackle the distinction between their Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers in various ways.

Some brands combine the two, while others have different offers on Friday and Monday to differentiate between the two a bit more. Some just continue their existing offers from Black Friday but online only, not in store.

Is it best to shop Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Waiting until Cyber Monday is like waiting for the tail end of the sales offering, retailers do occasionally drop prices even further, but you run the risk of the best items selling out. In our experience, the best deals are nearly always to be had on Black Friday itself.

Also after last year's run on the air fryer deals, and what looks to be a similar situation with dehumidifier deals this year we know first-hand that the best deals nearly always sell out by Cyber Monday.

FAQs

How long does Cyber Monday last? Originally, Cyber Monday offers would become available for one day only - the Monday after Thanksgiving. But these days, some retailers run their Cyber Monday deals from the weekend before, finishing on Monday.

(Image credit: Everbrand)

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday? Amazon is currently running its Black Friday Week deals, which started this Monday 20th November and ends on Cyber Monday, the 27th November. So instead of calling the event Cyber Monday as such, the online retailer combined the Black Friday and Cyber Monday into one whole week of offers, discounts and bargains.

Happy online shopping! We’re off to peruse the deals on offer some more and probably spend some cash in the process.