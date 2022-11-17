When is Black Friday? The date to have in your diary

The post-Halloween, pre-Christmas period very reliably brings us winter sales every year. But when is Black Friday? Unless you celebrate Thanksgiving then there isn't much else around the date to remember it by.

Well, there are actually two different answers. While Black Friday itself is on 25th November this year, the Black Friday deals themselves are a whole other kettle of fish...

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on the last Friday of each November, meaning that for 2022 the official date is 25th November. On this day - and usually the weekend immediately following - you'll be able to shop some amazing deals on all the usually expensive home must-haves.

Next Friday you'll be able to find the best mattress at an ideal price, to ensure you've got the ultimate comfort to see you through winter. These Black Friday deals will culminate on Cyber Monday, which this year is 27th November.

But even though this answers when is Black Friday, there are a surprising number of deals live right now ahead of the official start date...

Just as each year Christmas seems to come earlier, so does Black Friday. On 18th November 2022, the Friday immediately before the big day, possibly because so many of us are unsure of the answer to when is Black Friday, a host of stores and brands are launching their deals ahead of the game.

This means whether you're in the market for the best cordless vacuum or the best coffee machine, you've got more opportunities to find the perfect price to work with your budget.

Although if you think that's the earliest that the deals are live, then you're definitely mistaken. A host of our favourite brands have made Black Friday 2022 into practically a month long event.

For example, perfect for those looking for the best sofa, the Black Friday deals at Furniture Village (opens in new tab) began on November 7th - a whole three weeks before the official kick-off.

Even earlier, the Black Friday deals at John Lewis (opens in new tab) began on November 4th. 'We know that, despite the rising cost of living, our customers still want to celebrate Christmas, so our teams and suppliers have worked incredibly hard to make sure we can offer our customers great value deals on the products they love,' says Kathleen Mitchell, Commercial Director, John Lewis & Partners.

'With new deals being launched daily, we'd encourage shoppers to keep an eye on our website and shops over the coming weeks, so they don't miss out.'

But taking prime position in quickest off the mark are the Black Friday deals at Currys (opens in new tab) which launched on November 2nd, offering savings on TVs, fridges and the best air fryers.

'Although Black Friday is officially the last Friday of November, in a bid to get ahead of their competitors we’ve noticed brands gradually start launching sales earlier and earlier in November,' says Amy Lockwood, Decor Editor at Ideal Home.

'However, this year has to be the earliest start yet, with big-name retailers like John Lewis & Partners beginning their Black Friday discounting as far in advance as the 4th of November in 2022.'

The benefit of these elongated sales periods is that you have more time to figure out the best item for your home, needs and budget. Plus, when it comes to Black Friday vs Boxing Day sales, you can also treat these as an easy and affordable way to get a chunk of your Christmas shopping out of the way.

We'll be keeping you abreast of the top deals and items we think you'll love, so start thinking about how this lengthened Black Friday period might work in your favour...