This rustic material is quietly taking over Christmas this year – interior design experts say it’s perfect for creating a relaxed, cosy home

If there is one type of material I’m seeing in every Christmas shop this year, it’s natural, woven material - and if you’re looking to create a Nancy Meyers-esque Christmas this year, interior design experts have revealed how to embrace the trend.

Considering last year was all about going as bold as you possibly can, it is perhaps a little surprising that this year's Christmas trends have followed a more traditional route. This autumn we’ve already seen wicker lamps emerge as a surprise star, and this is now continuing into the festive season.

Woven decor is a nostalgic material that is wonderful for creating a lived-in, cosy look. Here’s how you can use it as a Christmas decorating idea.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Why are woven materials trending?

Perhaps it is Olivia Coleman’s offbeat new film, Wicker, about to hit cinemas, or simply natural materials have been a big home decor trend this year, but wicker, rattan and other woven decor have been inescapable recently. For example, the first to catch my eye was M&S’s Scallop Rattan Tree Skirt (£35) , followed by the brand’s collection of rattan Christmas Tree decorations ( my favourite being the 2ft Rattan Tree, £30 ).

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

‘There’s a growing desire to create homes that feel relaxed, cosy and connected to nature – and Christmas décor is an extension of that. Natural materials such as wicker, wood and woven fibres bring texture and a sense of warmth that can sometimes be missing from more traditional, glitter-heavy decorations,’ says Jess Power, interior design blogger at MFI .

‘The rise in popularity of natural Christmas décor ties in with the wider trend for rustic, nature-inspired interiors. We want our homes to feel timeless, calming and lived-in, so natural materials like wicker and wood are an obvious choice. It makes sense that this would then carry over to festive décor.’

How to style woven material

I’d say that woven materials like rattan and wicker work best paired with stripped-back styles such as a neutral colour scheme.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Brown)

‘I’d let the natural texture do most of the work and add a little bit of contrast. So on your tree you could mix woven stars or bells with deep red velvet ribbon and a few glass or brass ornaments so the wicker stands out,’ says Stuart Murray, founder of Retrovintage .

‘A large woven star can also work above a mantel or leaning on a shelf with a simple garland and warm white lights. Then I’d also recommend varying the scale too. One oversized wicker decoration will usually have more impact than covering every surface with lots of tiny woven pieces.

‘If the room already has rattan baskets or timber furniture, don’t worry about matching the exact tone. Slight differences in colour make natural materials feel much richer. I’d keep the overall arrangement fairly loose, because wicker looks best when it feels relaxed and tactile rather than arranged too perfectly.’

Shope the trend

If you want your home to feel effortlessly festive and cosy, woven Christmas decor is the way forward.