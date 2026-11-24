Beaded tinsel is the unexpected Christmas trend that’s taking over social media this year – I don’t know about yours, but my Instagram feed is flooded with these vintage-inspired ornaments made from strands of beads and placed just like ‘regular’ tinsel over your Christmas tree branches. Only, this kind of tinsel is far more glamorous and also reusable.

With search terms like ‘nostalgic Christmas’ and ‘whimsical Christmas’ consistently trending on Google and Pinterest, it’s no surprise that vintage-inspired and handmade ornaments are the biggest Christmas decor trends of 2026. And beaded tinsel ticks both of these boxes.

(Image credit: Future/Eve Scholes)

‘It’s such a lovely reinvention of a traditional Christmas decoration,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘It takes me back to childhood Christmases, so it’s got real nostalgic charm for me. It brings back a real sense of old-fashioned Christmas glamour. It feels just a little bit over the top – like jewellery for interiors.’

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Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, continues, ‘The beaded tinsel trend has really taken off on social media this festive season, and it’s wonderful to see so many people embracing the Christmas spirit by creating their own festive decorations and adding a personal touch to their homes. Handmade decorations often become treasured keepsakes, carrying memories that can be enjoyed for years to come.’

@idealhomeofficial We’re loving this beaded tinsel trend! A fun way to add a little extra sparkle, and personality to your Christmas tree.

What you’ll need

(Image credit: Future/Eve Scholes)

Beads like these from Amazon - but you can go for any colours, shapes and styles of your choice

Fishing wire like this one from Amazon

A sewing needle

How to make beaded tinsel

(Image credit: Future/Eve Scholes)

Making beaded tinsel is one of the easiest DIY Christmas decor ideas. And a budget-friendly one, too. You don’t have to be skilled in the arts and crafts department in order to pull this off with ease.

Start by threading some fishing wire through your needle. Then, tie your first bead at the end of the wire.

After this, continue to add and stack your beads in whichever order you like via the needle.

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At the end, cut the wire and tie your last bead, just like you did with your first one.

(Image credit: Future/Eve Scholes)

While the popular look on social media uses clear crystal-like beads, you can use any colours you like and that match your Christmas colour scheme.

‘Clear or pearl-toned beads can create an almost frosted, snowy effect,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says. ‘For a bolder festive scheme, colourful beading works wonderfully alongside vibrant baubles, ribbons and decorative bows, helping to create a playful yet polished display.’

But if you don’t feel up for crafting yet still enjoy the look of beaded tinsel, there are also ready-made options available to shop.

Beaded tinsel to shop now

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi concludes, ‘Beaded tinsel brings movement and texture as well as shimmer, so it’s like you're dressing your Christmas tree rather than just decorating it.’