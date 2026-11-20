Christmas decor has been so playful and colourful this year, but if there’s one design I’ve been spotting across the board, it’s satin bauble garlands. So, I asked trend experts how to style the hottest design of the festive season.

This year, decorating trends for Christmas have divided into two camps: the nostalgic, folksy look that favours traditional handcrafted decorations with plenty of paper chains; and the elegant, fashion-forward look that is decking the Christmas tree in 'jewellery' and shimmering baubles in brave colour combinations. This breakout trend falls in the latter festive styling camp.

The first satin bauble garland I spotted was the Habitat Satin Thread Bauble Christmas Garland (was £15, now £11.25) , and I was immediately taken with how sleek it looked and elevated it looked. It drew on all the big colour trends across fashion at the moment, from burgundy to chartreuse green. This is a garland for the fashion-forward household that isn't afraid of colour; I wouldn't be surprised to find it as part of the window display in a designer store this Christmas.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

‘For me, satin bauble garlands feel like a natural evolution of some of the biggest decorating trends we've been seeing over the last few years. Christmas décor is becoming softer, more layered and a little more fashion-led, and satin fits perfectly into that. It adds a touch of elegance, but in a way that still feels warm and playful rather than overly formal,’ comments Victoria Robinson , our style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘While traditional bauble garlands tend to have that classic festive sparkle, satin-covered versions feel a bit more considered. They bring in texture as well as colour, which can make a scheme feel richer and more interesting. I think that's a big part of why people are gravitating towards them at the moment.’

Get the look

How to style a satin bauble garland

While a satin bauble garland lends itself naturally to decorating a mantelpiece or stairway, there are plenty of other creative opportunities to get the most out of this stunning piece of decor.

‘I recommend layering multiple bauble garlands directly on top of a realistic faux evergreen garland (such as Balsam Hill’s Nordmann Fir or Cedar Woods ). To create impact, invest in multiples rather than trying to stretch one piece too far. Gathering multiple strands together in a focused area - like a mantel or doorway - creates lush, magazine-worthy abundance,’ says Whinnie Williams, interior designer and trends forecaster for Balsam Hill .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘While the mantelpiece or staircase bannister is a natural home for garlands, they are also a brilliant hack for an effortless tablescape. Run your garlands straight down the centre of the table as an instant, high-impact runner nestled between colourful candlesticks with tapered candles. For an even more curated display, pick an anchor colour from your satin baubles and repeat it through your napkins, tapered candles, and other décor like ribbons, creating visual rhythm across the room.’

(Image credit: Online Home Shop)

Victoria also points out that it is possible to make your own bauble garland at home as a fun DIY project.

‘I've actually seen some brilliant DIY versions making the rounds on Instagram recently. Rather than buying a ready-made garland, people are taking leftover fabric scraps and wrapping them around plain baubles, securing the material at either side with clear fishing wire and stringing them together as a garland,’ she says.

‘I love this because it looks so individual and slightly imperfect in the best possible way. It's a great way to use up fabric remnants and create something that feels completely unique to your home.’

Why not add one to your home to up both colour and style?