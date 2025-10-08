Yankee Candle just dropped the best-smelling advent calendar of 2025 – ‘It makes my home smell like I have just baked cookies’

Even though Christmas is still more than two months away, this is the prime time to snap up some of the festive buys that sell out long before the holiday season – advent calendars are at the top of that list. And if you or your loved ones are a candle lover then I recommend the Yankee Candle wreath advent calendar for several reasons.

If you’re after an advent calendar that can offer a little more than just chocolate then this one is one of the best advent calendars, filled with 24 tealight candles in eight different scents, that also won’t break the bank.

And this year, there are two various designs of the wreath-shaped advent calendar available to choose from, each filled with slightly different candle scents. The first, which I myself have managed to get my hands on, is available to shop now with an RRP of £28.99.

Meanwhile the other, slightly more elevated-looking design is available only from Amazon for £41.16. It's just been released today but it’s already attracted over 100 purchases in the past month through pre-orders.

And considering the likes of the John Lewis scented candle advent calendar selling out in the space of two weeks last year, I wouldn’t wait around before bagging this one either, especially since it’s much more affordably priced. But which one are you going to go for?

Illustrated advent calendar version

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)

There are two main differences between the two Yankee Candle wreath advent calendars – the packaging design and the scents included. The slightly cheaper version comes with two different winter sport illustrations – one on the removable sleeve and the other on the actual calendar, featuring a fun ski slope scene.

It comes filled with 24 tealight-sized scented candles with an additional glass tealight holder on the 1st, same as the other design. But it’s the scents that might sway you - some are the same as in the other version but the ones that you won’t get in that one are Silver Sage & Pine, Amber & Sandalwood, Wild Orchid and Winter Night Stars (the latter being my favourite), three of each.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

One existing customer wrote, 'Excellent selection of candles for the whole festive period, perfect for the Christmas countdown, makes my home smell like I have just baked cookies, to the crisper scent of the Christmas tree, the cozy spice of cinamon, all add up to a perfect way to make my whole home smell like Christmas.'

I couldn't have said it any better than that!

Red advent calendar version

(Image credit: Amazon)

The all-red, single-colour design of this more exclusive take on the Yankee Candle wreath advent calendar is interrupted solely by the logo and some snowflakes. The benefit of this packaging is that it looks a little bit more grown-up.

As for the contents, there are again 24 scented tealights with one tealight holder included. The scents that are the same as the other calendar are Christmas Cookie, Christmas Eve, Cinnamon Stick (another one of my festive favourites) and Black Cherry. But there are some exclusive scents to this version and those are Christmas Magic (blending notes of mandarin and eucalyptus with fir, pine and birch), Balsam & Cedar, Vanilla Cupcake and Warm Cashmere.

I would personally opt for the slightly cheaper option as you get exactly the same value but for less. But if you love some of the fragrances exclusive to the other design then I’ll understand if you go for that one instead.