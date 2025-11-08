I’ve tracked down the best affordable inclusion candles that can rival The White Company – call it my Christmas gift to you

In my opinion, it doesn’t get more festive than an inclusion candle. Stuffed with dried oranges, cloves and cinnamon, these stunning pieces of decor look and smell divine, elevating any tablescape. However, my favourite high-end inclusion candles often come with a hefty price tag, which is why I’ve made it my mission to hunt down the most affordable on the market.

There’s no reality where an inclusion candle isn’t included as part of my Christmas decorating ideas , but let’s face it, money doesn’t grow on trees, and I can’t always afford to splash out on my favourite brands.

In an ideal world, I would splurge on the gorgeous White Company Winter Indulgence 6 Wick Botanical Candle (£95) , but this year I’m looking for a cheaper alternative. And guess what, I found it at Lidl.

My time at Ideal Home has allowed me to become well-versed inthe high-quality candle alternatives that frequent the middle aisles of both Lidl and Aldi. I have a few from both shops in regular rotation in my home, and I am always impressed by the scents on offer.

Launching in stores tomorrow (9 November), Lidl has two new inclusion candles for you to get your hands on - Festive Spice and Fir Tree.

Festive Spice appears to be the most similar to the White Company’s Winter Indulgence candle, although I would argue Fir Tree is a clear alternative to the White Company’s Fir Tree (£35 for a medium) .

Weighing 4.5g and costing £24.99, these Lidl inclusion candles are excellent value for money. There is also a 1.7kg option available for just £9.99. The larger candles have three wicks, making them an excellent choice for your Christmas tablescape centrepiece.

The Lidl inclusion candle I can't wait to check out this weekend (Image credit: Lidl)

There isn’t much information on how the Lidl inclusion candle actually smells, which is why I will be heading to my local Lidl on the 9th to smell one before I buy. However, I can see it is packed with dried oranges, cloves, and cinnamon, so I feel fairly confident it will have the rich, warming festive scent we know and love.

What I do know, however, is that the White Company Winter Indulgence Candle does smell absolutely divine. It’s infused with orange slices, birch pine, net petals and canella berries, for a spicy and warming festive scent. It also has a hard outer shell that doesn’t burn down, allowing the glow to come from the inside out. What I would say is that if you can afford to buy high-end candles, it’s always worth it.

If you don’t have a Lidl nearby, Aldi is also dropping their 2025 Specialbuys over the next few weeks, and nestled in is a selection of gorgeous inclusion candles, which our editor, Rebecca Knight , has managed to see in person - spoiler, she was impressed.

If you have neither an Aldi nor Lidl nearby, don’t worry, there are still savings to be made, as I have found a few more gorgeous and affordable inclusion candles to choose from.

Habitat Habitat Inclusion Medium Pillar Candle - Under the Mistletoe £9 at Habitat If strong cinnamon and clove scents aren't for you, this gorgeous Habitat candle has is filled with botanical berries, green leaves and festive springs and is said to smell like a fresh winter stroll. Library of Scent Lime, Bergamot & Mandarin Scented Candle £12 at M&S I'm a huge fan of M&S's festive scents and their lime, bergamot and mandarin scented candles are wonderfully zesty. You get 75 hours burn time, too. But you'll have to be quick as one of M&S's festive inclusion candles have already sold out. Next Pink Pepper & Cassis Collection Luxe Winter Decorative Candle £26 at Next This is one of the prettiest inclusion candles I've seen, and with notes of Cassis, pink pepper, plum, pomegranate, patchouli and amber, it's perfect for snuggling up by the fire.