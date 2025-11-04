WoodWick’s new scented candle advent calendar is one of the most affordable I’ve seen – and this cosy feature makes it a winner

It may only be the start of November, but the Christmas countdown is already on as Woodwick launches its first-ever festive candle advent calendar (£54.99) .

Any homes junky will tell you that the best advent calendars do necessarily centre around little slivers of chocolate, but can instead contain little treasures to improve your home’s aesthetic. In the last few years, the advent calendar market has boomed, and now it seems you can get anything from booze to cheese to candles and beauty products stuffed inside.

WoodWick’s 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar features 12 stunning votive candles to see you through the festive season and beyond. Here’s why I think it’s an excellent choice for candle lovers.

WoodWick 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar £54.99 at WoodWick With a mix of classic and brand new scents on offer, there is a candle for every taste in the stunning advent calendar.

There’s absolutely no doubt that the best scented candles can transform a space. You can use scent to create a calming atmosphere , while the best scents for a hallway can make your home feel more welcoming.

The sister company of the iconic Yankee Candle (and we’ve already concluded Yankee Candle has the best-smelling advent calendar of 2025 ), WoodWick is known for its stunning scented candles and crackling wick effect. I currently have the WoodWick Vanilla Bean Scented Candle with Crackling Wick (was £34.99, now £20.66 at Amazon) in my living room, and its sweet scent, paired with the crackling wick (which sounds like an open fire), has been amazing at making my living room feel cosy this autumn.

This is why I was very excited to see the launch of the 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar. Consisting of 12 votive candles, which all have the classic crackling wick, these exclusive scents are designed to elevate the festive countdown with a different fragrance each day.

Featuring old favourites as well as some new scents, you can expect to unwrap fragrances such as Spiced Blackberry, Pumpkin Praline, Vanilla and Sea Salt and the brand new Patchouli Crème.

(Image credit: WoodWick)

Each of the votive candles have a burn time of 15 hours, and it is recommended to burn these candles for 45 minutes at a time. Add all 12 candles up and that is 180 hours of fragrance to enjoy — lasting you long after Advent has finished.

At £54.99, I’d also argue this is a great price. Other candle-based Advent Calendars, such as John Lewis’ Scented Candle & Oils Advent Calendar costs £120, while the White Company Advent Calendar costs £195.

WoodWick produce high-quality, beautifully scented candles and seeing that the advent calendar is more than half the price of its luxury competitors, I think this is a good investment.

If chocolate isn’t your thing, but a beautifully scented home is, why not give this luxe-looking advent calendar a try?