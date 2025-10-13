M&S’s viral light-up candles are already selling out, but I’ve found the brands doing it just as well, from Next to Dunelm

It may only be October, but I’m already thinking about Christmas, more specifically, the LED light-up candles which are popping up in the Christmas shops of all my favourite brands.

There’s something so cosy about LED Light Up candles that I think makes them one of the best examples of festive decor . I first spotted them last year when M&S’s stunning light-up candles promptly sold out, and now this year, I’m seeing them everywhere.

If you want to fill your home with a cosy ambience, flickers of soft lighting and a sprinkling of sparkle, now is the time to buy light-up candles; if last year was anything to go by, they won’t be on the shelves long. So, I’ve rounded up my six favourite light-up candles on sale right now.

Marks & Sparkle™ Mandarin Clove & Cinnamon Townhouse Light Up Candle £10 at M&S M&S nail the light-up candle trend, and their light-up range sells out every year. My go-to place to buy light-up candles, I can vouch for how beautiful they look in person. Next Baked Gingerbread 1 Wick Light Up Candle £10 at Next It doesn't get more festive than a wintery gingerbread scene. Plus with it's warm, slightly spicy gingerbread scent, you home will smell like delicous baked goods. Dunelm Festive Stag Led Twinkle Gel Candle £10 at Dunelm Featuring a stag amongst intricate foliage, this unscented candle will illuminate your your Christmas tablescape. John Lewis John Lewis Starry Night Led Candle, 749g £12 at John Lewis This candle is simple, but certainly not boring. I love how the combination of flame, LED lights and sparkly stars catch the light. Argos Home Argos Home Refillable Gel Candle Gift Set - Christmas Spice £20 at Argos Featuring an adorable robbin and holly branches, this candles has festive notes of soft cinnamon, fragrant cloves, sweet vanilla, honey and citrus fruits. It even comes with a reffillable candle. Next Red Santa Festive Spice Light Up Candle £10 at Next This playful light-up candle looks just a like a festive bauble and smells like red berries, cloves, oranges and cinnamon - a real festive mix!

Last Christmas, I was lucky enough to snap up M&S Mandarin Clove & Cinnamon Townhouse Light Up Candle (£10 at M&S) to dish out as Christmas presents for my family before it sold out. My biggest regret was not picking one up for myself, as the quality was impeccable.

I’ve seen first-hand how cosy and outright magical this home decor trend looks, which is why it’s easy to see why these candles are once again so popular this year. So popular in fact, a number of M&S light up candles have already sold out, leaving just Scotland, Townhouse and the USA candle (£10) on sale - so hurry if you want one.

‘Light-up candles are becoming a favourite because they bring a little magic into everyday life. They combine that soft, flickering glow we all love with a gentle light that creates instant calm. It is such a simple way to lift the mood at home, especially during darker months when we crave warmth and comfort,’ says Samantha-Jane Agbontaen, interior designer and founder of House Designer .

‘There is also something very grounding about the soft, layered light they create. It helps people unwind, switch off, and feel more connected to their surroundings. We are all looking for ways to make our homes feel more relaxing, and this small detail can genuinely support a sense of calm and improve mental well-being.’

I find the light-up candle trend to be totally charming, and one I can absolutely hop on board with this Christmas. Who wouldn’t want to welcome a warm, cosy glow to their home?