M&S’s viral light-up candles are already selling out, but I’ve found the brands doing it just as well, from Next to Dunelm
The candles make me feel like Christmas has come early
It may only be October, but I’m already thinking about Christmas, more specifically, the LED light-up candles which are popping up in the Christmas shops of all my favourite brands.
There’s something so cosy about LED Light Up candles that I think makes them one of the best examples of festive decor. I first spotted them last year when M&S’s stunning light-up candles promptly sold out, and now this year, I’m seeing them everywhere.
If you want to fill your home with a cosy ambience, flickers of soft lighting and a sprinkling of sparkle, now is the time to buy light-up candles; if last year was anything to go by, they won’t be on the shelves long. So, I’ve rounded up my six favourite light-up candles on sale right now.
Last Christmas, I was lucky enough to snap up M&S Mandarin Clove & Cinnamon Townhouse Light Up Candle (£10 at M&S) to dish out as Christmas presents for my family before it sold out. My biggest regret was not picking one up for myself, as the quality was impeccable.
I’ve seen first-hand how cosy and outright magical this home decor trend looks, which is why it’s easy to see why these candles are once again so popular this year. So popular in fact, a number of M&S light up candles have already sold out, leaving just Scotland, Townhouse and the USA candle (£10) on sale - so hurry if you want one.
‘Light-up candles are becoming a favourite because they bring a little magic into everyday life. They combine that soft, flickering glow we all love with a gentle light that creates instant calm. It is such a simple way to lift the mood at home, especially during darker months when we crave warmth and comfort,’ says Samantha-Jane Agbontaen, interior designer and founder of House Designer.
‘There is also something very grounding about the soft, layered light they create. It helps people unwind, switch off, and feel more connected to their surroundings. We are all looking for ways to make our homes feel more relaxing, and this small detail can genuinely support a sense of calm and improve mental well-being.’
I find the light-up candle trend to be totally charming, and one I can absolutely hop on board with this Christmas. Who wouldn’t want to welcome a warm, cosy glow to their home?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
