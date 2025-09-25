John Lewis’ scented candle advent calendar sold out in two weeks last year – now it’s back, but I don’t think it will hang around for long

Yesterday John Lewis opened its physical Christmas shop – and to mark the occasion, several festive products were launched both in store and online. My top pick is the John Lewis scented candle advent calendar.

This is one of the best advent calendars out there for the home fragrance lover and the home-obsessed, much like myself. Last year, the calendar sold out in under two weeks.

Even though I’ve got intel from the John Lewis team that this year there are more to go around, I’ve seen a higher demand for all things Christmas this year than ever before. So I don’t expect it to hang around for very long – especially since it’s such good value for money.

John Lewis Scented Candle & Oils Advent Calendar £120 at John Lewis

Selling for £120, the calendar is filled with fragranced treats for 12 days of December. These include 10 good-sized scented candles and two bottles of essential oils from some of my favourite brands that also happen to be stocked by John Lewis, including Aery, Neom and Skandinavisk.

Upon my calculations, the products themselves cost closer to £170 and that’s not taking the beautifully designed calendar itself into account, adorned with a harlequin pattern - I’m telling you, it’s one of the biggest Christmas decor trends this year - and magical illustrations of the sun and the moon.

What are some of the standout products included, you might ask. I’m delighted to see not one but two of the best scented candles from Skandinavisk, a Danish brand that’s managed to fly under the radar for a very long time but which is among my absolute favourites. And it’s the seasonally appropriate scents from the brand that made it in, namely the Skog candle with notes of pine, fir and birch, and the Jul candle, which is basically Christmas in a candle form, blending gingerbread, cloves, spiced orange and mulled wine into one.

Neom’s limited-edition Christmas Wish candle in the travel size is also included. I can’t decide whether I love it more for the scent that’s a more relaxing take on the festive classics like mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean, or for the pretty pink ombre packaging.

If you have an electric diffuser or an oil burner, you’ll also appreciate the Neom Real Luxury oil. It is a calming blend of 19 different essential oils - including lavender, sandalwood and jasmine.

With many beautiful advent calendars on offer this year - from The White Company’s calendar design to the luxurious Jo Malone and Diptyque advent calendars - it’s difficult to choose the one. But if you’re more into a beautifully smelling home than skincare and makeup, this would be the one I’d go for.