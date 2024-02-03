10 bathroom features that could devalue your home, according to design experts

If you’re looking to put your property on the market this year, one room that could instantly help you bag an offer is your bathroom. But you'll want to know which bathroom features could devalue your home if getting a healthy return on your investment is a top priority.

Providing a place for daily routines and relaxation, bathrooms are an essential part of our daily lives. So, it’s no surprise that potential buyers want a scheme that’s ready to use.

To get the best price for your home, your washroom needs to be both functional and fashionable, which can be challenging to get right.

That’s why we spoke to industry experts about the bathroom features devaluing your home, so you can understand how to plan a bathroom properly and nail that sale.

Bathroom features that could devalue your home

As one of the hardest working rooms in the home, the bathroom needs to be set up correctly so it’s easy for new owners to use. Paying attention to the mistakes outlined in this article will ensure your home valuation goes swimmingly.

1. An impractical floor plan

(Image credit: Future/Caroline Mardon)

Like other rooms in the home, bathroom layout ideas need to be ergonomic. Plus, a well-designed scheme makes it simple for buyers to envisage using the space themselves, making it more likely for them to put in an offer.

'A poorly thought out layout makes usability difficult,' says Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs. 'It also creates an overcrowded look, which will devalue your home.'

If you’re unsure about what things you should never do when choosing a bathroom, don’t throw in the towel. Just call the design experts. They can draw up a plan to turn your space from drab to fab in no time.

2. Getting rid of the bath

(Image credit: Ripples)

It's no secret that our homes are getting smaller, so taking out the tub in a small bathroom idea can be tempting.

However, bathroom trends analyst, John Klee, from The Big Bathroom Shop thinks there's more money to be made by keeping the tub in. 'Essentially, a bathroom without a bath can be a turn-off for potential property investors regardless of the interior style or layout.'

Barrie agrees and says, 'Baths, especially freestanding designs, are considered a luxury item often associated with five-star hotels and spas. So it's worth considering adding one to your space.'

3. A washed-out tub

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

If you're going to keep your bath, ensure it's in tip-top condition before showing it to buyers.

'The look of the tub is important in preserving the valuation of a bathroom,' says John. 'A bath with a fresh finish that meshes well with the surrounding decor makes a strong first impression at house viewings.'

Luckily, taking your bath from worn-down to welcoming is easier than you think. Just thoroughly sand down the tub and use a DIY kit to recoat. Then, you can sit back and enjoy the wave of offers rolling in.

4. Statement schemes

(Image credit: Future/Dan Duchars)

From colourful cabinets to floral wallpaper, bathroom trends are a fun way to reinvent your interior. However, if you're looking to sell your home any time soon, it's best to stick to a stripped-back scheme.

Most buyers want a space they can put their stamp on, and classic decors in white or cream are best for this. A splash of paint in a neutral hue is a good place to start. Plus, it has the added bonus of creating a bright and peaceful feel - great for those #zenvibes.

5. Tired tiling

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As well as giving the room an unloved look, cracked and chipped tiles will instantly send your home's valuation down the drain. So, unless you have spares for repairs, it's best to retile.

'Tiles are a great way of instantly refreshing a tired bathroom and giving it a new lease of life without needing a full renovation,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra.

'There isn't a particular colour or pattern that adds value,' adds Grazzie. 'But stone effects, like marble, are a chic choice as they feel luxurious and have long-lasting appeal.'

6. A loo view

(Image credit: Future)

Nothing makes a buyer's heart sink more than an uninviting floor plan - like having the toilet in front of the bathroom door.

'One thing we see time and time again is the toilet in direct view of the door leading into the bathroom,' agrees Barrie. 'This gives a poor first impression and will devalue your home.'

The solution: relocate the loo out of sight. 'Why not add a beautifully designed vanity unit instead?' says Barrie. 'This creates a more welcoming entrance and makes it easier for buyers to envisage the room as more than just a functional space.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The devil is in the details when it comes to a home valuation. That means casting a critical eye over every inch of your bathroom to see what you could improve.

'Updating accentuating fixtures, such as sinks, can make a positive difference to a bathroom valuation,' says John.

For example, upgrading a freestanding sink to a floating unit with storage creates a modern look while maximising space. Or, adding counters in durable materials, like quartz or laminate, will ensure the interior looks new for years to come.

8. Shortage of storage

(Image credit: Future )

Having a dedicated space to organise daily items, like toothbrushes, makes a bathroom more functional and ergonomic. So, a lack of storage is a surefire way to turn off potential buyers.

To turn the tide of interest in your favour, stack up on your bathroom storage ideas. Shelves are a smart option, as they're easy to fit and keep essentials close to hand. If you have space to spare, add floor or wall units to house bulkier toiletries.

9. Unfashionable flooring

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As one of the largest surfaces in the room, your floors could be keeping your home's value on the back foot.

'Flooring is a key aspect of maintaining the value of a home,' says John. 'Swap outdated tiles or less bathroom-friendly materials, like vinyl, with ceramic and porcelain options, which are more waterproof.'

If you're feeling flush, consider underfloor heating. This highly sought-after bathroom flooring idea adds a luxe touch and can easily bolster your property's price tag.

10. Poor ventilation

(Image credit: BC Designs)

We don't think we're rocking the boat with this last one, but mould and mildew are two ways to kiss a potential sale goodbye. Therefore, it's important to keep your ventilation up to scratch or position your sanitaryware close to a window.

Getting an extractor fan or dehumidifier installed will prevent condensation and dampness from building up. It also ensures any cosmetic changes, like paintwork, stay fresh for longer.

FAQs

What value does a new bathroom add?

Moving home is expensive. So, the last thing you may want to do is splash out on a new bathroom suite. However, many experts agree that an updated interior is the best way to add value to your home.

'A new bathroom suite can typically add up to 5% onto the value of your home and can help it to sell quicker,' reports Barrie. 'If your suite is starting to look dated, it's worth investing in a new one.'

What makes a bathroom feel luxurious?

A classic scheme with timeless details is an easy way to make a bathroom feel luxurious. However, if you don't want to go overboard on an overhaul, there are a few simple hacks for harnessing a home spa aesthetic.

'Underfloor heating or heated towel rails are a great way to capture the cosiness from an indulgent spa day,' says John. 'Lighting also plays a major role in setting the mood for relaxation, so it should be prioritised for a premium look.'

Now you know which features to ditch for a higher home valuation, which looks will you be pulling the plug on?