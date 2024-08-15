Choosing between built-in or freestanding bathroom cabinets? This is the style experts recommend (most of the time)

If you're in the midst of a big bathroom renovation, then deciding whether you should choose freestanding or built-in bathroom cabinets is likely to be a significant part of the decision-making process. Furniture is essential in a bathroom for storage and to house a sink in most cases, but the style you choose will largely come down to your specific needs and bathroom layout.

Bathroom storage ideas encompass so many different forms, but a cabinet will provide a go-to spot for housing extra loo roll, skincare and cleaning products. A large unit will create a focal point to structure your bathroom layout around too, making it a significant part of your design.

But when it comes down to choosing a bathroom cabinet, should you go for freestanding or built-in? Both come with their pros and cons, so we spoke to bathroom design experts to drill down into which choice will work best in your space.

Should you choose freestanding or built-in bathroom cabinets?

There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to bathroom cabinet ideas - neither freestanding nor built-in cabinets are right or wrong, it just depends on the space you have available, your personal style and your budget.

Built-in bathroom cabinets will rely on hiring a carpenter and while the results will be stunning, it's an added cost to bear in mind. Freestanding bathroom cabinets on the other hand can be bought directly from a retailer, offering a fast solution to finishing your bathroom renovation and amping up storage instantly.

Wondering what the difference is? 'Unlike freestanding cabinetry, built-in units are attached to your bathroom walls and installed around existing fixtures, such as toilets and basins. They cannot be easily moved or swapped like freestanding furniture, as they are designed specifically for the space,' explains Jorge Hernandez, head of product design at Crosswater.

There are pros and cons for both, depending on your needs. We've asked design pros to help weigh them up, so you can make the best decision.

Pros and cons of built-in bathroom cabinets

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Built-in bathroom cabinets are great for completing a scheme and making a space look like it's been intentionally designed. Plus, they'll make the most of any awkward spots in the room. Maybe your bathroom is in the eaves or there's a gap that's too small for freestanding options, either way, a bespoke built-in cabinet will be the ideal solution.

They can also make it much simpler to achieve the exact look that you desire. While with freestanding cabinets you're bound to the styles that shops have available, built-in cabinets offer much more flexibility in terms of shape, style, colour, and even handles.

'Built-in cabinets can be customised with decor finishes (wallpaper, tiling, paint colours, materials) and hardware that match with the rest of your bathroom decor, creating a seamless finish and cohesive design theme to your bathroom. But there is also a risk of customising these cabinets to match current trends and your personal preferences on installation, which can change very quickly and cause problems as built-in cabinets are not easily changed,' explains Sophia Ayrton-Grime, founder of Studio Raff.

(Image credit: James French)

It sounds too good to be true, right? While the aesthetic side of built-in cabinets makes this option seem like a no-brainer, the cost is the main drawback.

'Built-in cabinets typically require a larger upfront investment compared to free-standing options and the costs can escalate depending on the materials, finishes, and the complexity of the design,' Sophia explains.

'Installing built-in cabinets also requires precise measurements, customisation, and professional installation, which can extend the timeline of your bathroom renovation, and add to the cost.'

(Image credit: Future Plc)

If you're in your forever home or have a bit more budget to spare then the cost of a built-in bathroom cabinet will likely still be worth it, but if you're looking for a speedy bathroom update on a budget, you might be better off with a freestanding option.

If you're designing a family bathroom where ample storage is vital and want to have more control over the organisation, built-in units will also make your bathroom function seamlessly.

'With built-in cabinets, you can customise the interior configuration to suit your specific storage needs. Whether you need more drawers for small items or larger shelves for towels and linens, built-ins offer the flexibility to accommodate various storage requirements,' Sophia concludes.

Pros and cons of freestanding bathroom cabinets

(Image credit: Adam Carter / Ripples)

'Freestanding furniture provides plenty of opportunities to experiment with your bathroom layout without committing to a design long-term,' says Jorge Hernandez, head of product design at Crosswater.

Whether you want to achieve an antique-inspired look with furniture that adds character to a bathroom or you simply want an affordable and easy option to add storage, freestanding cabinets are a handy choice.

'If you're sourcing a freestanding unit, they are available in a wide range of designs, materials, and finishes, catering to a variety of aesthetics, from traditional to modern. This broad selection makes it much easier to find a piece that complements your existing décor or helps define a new look, which is great for anyone who isn't completely renovating their bathroom,' adds Sophia from Studio Raff.

'Freestanding cabinets are often beautifully unique if they are vintage and antique and these designs can really enhance the aesthetic appeal of the space and contribute to the overall design theme, serving as a focal point in the bathroom, adding character and charm.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

Ease of installation is also a big pull for freestanding cabinets. As long as you can handle a bit of bathroom DIY then you'll be able to put together a unit with relative ease over the course of a free evening or weekend.

'Freestanding cabinets are generally easier to install compared to built-in options, as they require minimal or no professional assistance, reducing installation costs and time. Plus the absence of a need for structural modifications makes them a suitable choice for renters or those looking for a quick and easy upgrade to their bathroom storage,' explains Sophia.



For those looking for the perfect way to add renter-friendly storage to a small bathroom then a freestanding cabinet really will be the answer. As Sophia explains, 'if you decide to remodel or move, freestanding cabinets can be taken with you or repositioned in another room, providing a long-term investment that isn’t tied to a single location,' - so it won't be wasted.

(Image credit: Future)

One drawback is that a freestanding bathroom cabinet might not offer the same level of stability or quality that you might desire. Built-in units will be able to withstand more weight and will be built to last, whereas freestanding pieces of furniture might not last as long.



Sophia also adds, 'Freestanding cabinets often provide less storage space compared to built-in cabinets, which are designed to maximise every inch of available space, so this can be a drawback for those with high storage needs or smaller bathrooms.'

Verdict

If you're designing a bathroom from scratch, our preference would veer towards built-in bathroom cabinets as the best option. They'll pull a scheme together, offering versatility in choosing a colour, material and size that suits your space and needs. The bespoke nature of a built-in cabinet is hard to beat, but we recognise that budget won't always allow it.

Ultimately you have to weigh up the cost benefits. If you want to spruce up a bathroom on a budget or for a temporary fix then built-in won't be worth it. Save your pennies and pick a stylish freestanding bathroom cabinet - there are tonnes out there, so you won't have to compromise on appearance.