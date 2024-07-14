6 renter-friendly small bathroom ideas to turn a bland design into a stylish sanctuary

Rented homes can be tricky to add your own stamp to. With tighter restrictions on what you can add or change, you need to be clever with how you manipulate your space. Working with a rented bathroom is particularly challenging. And a small rented bathroom? Even harder.

As most pieces of furniture and sanitaryware are fixed into place and the wall colour is largely unchangeable without risking losing your deposit, the changes you can make are minimal, but they can also be mighty.

When looking for budget small bathroom ideas, your aim should be to make the most of every inch of space you have. Look at your room’s layout and think about how and where could you squeeze in extra storage, or is there an easy way that you can add interest to make a rented bathroom feel like yours?

Renter-friendly small bathroom ideas

One of the biggest issues with small bathrooms is the lack of storage. So this is the perfect place to start when considering renter-friendly small bathroom ideas. From towels, to toothpaste and loo roles to shampoo, there’s a lot we need to store in there, and a lot of it is best hidden out of sight. So the closed bathroom storage we have needs to work as hard as possible – wasted space is simply not an option.

And while closed storage is crucial, including open storage is also important for rented bathrooms. This is because it allows you to put things – and therefore a touch of your personality – out on display. From candles to plants – these small items can be vital in making a rented bathroom feel like yours.

We compiled six key bathroom ideas that will amplify the space you have. And don’t worry, these are all landlord-friendly and perfect for rented homes.

1. Choose freestanding multi-functional furniture



If you’re faced with a blank canvas, choosing low-cost freestanding multi-functional storage could transform how you use your space. Tallboys are a great solution as being narrow they take up a small amount of floor space, but the height creates ample space to stow away your toiletries. Before you buy, think about what you want to put in your furniture, and check that they will fit.

Choosing a unit with a built-in mirror is a great way to save on space, and it’ll also help to bounce light around the room and make it feel brighter and bigger. ‘Mirrored storage units can provide the illusion of a much larger space and offer ample storage options - all whilst adding a stylish and contemporary finish,’ says Colm Lalor, commercial director at Nuie.

We love this industrial-style tallboy from Dunelm which will fit in with a darker scheme.

2. Display considered items

(Image credit: Glassette)

The accessories you choose for your bathroom can make a huge difference to how the space feels. Rented bathrooms are often neutral so that you can create a colour scheme through smaller decorative items and add character to your bathroom.

‘In a rented space, you might not be able to decide on what the bones of the space look like, but you can adorn it with objects that promote rest and rejuvenation,’ says Sarah Brand, head of content and creative at Glassette.

So consider your scheme carefully. Before you rush to buy that fun colourful bathmat or the floral shower curtain, think about what vibe you’d like to create in your space.

Do you want tranquil and calming or uplifting and energising? Then choose accessories – from hand towels to plant pots, and soap dishes to candles – that tie in with this feeling.

As a general rule, neutral, nature-inspired textured items will create a calming feel, whereas bold and colourful pieces will create an energising scheme.

3. Upgrade your light bulbs

(Image credit: Astro Lighting)

The bathroom lighting you use can make a huge difference to the overall look and feel of your rented bathroom, without taking up any space extra at all. And this can be easily manipulated with the bulbs you buy.

‘Using different types of lights can bring warmth and texture to even the most blank canvases, says Rachel Morris, smart lighting expert of 4lite. ‘Paying attention to the colour temperature of your lights can make a huge difference to dull magnolia rooms.’

‘Using smart bulbs in place of light bulbs can give you access to millions of different shades of light that can be used to create different scenes. The beauty of this is you can change the colour of the light in a room instantly so you can change your décor along with your mood,’ says Rachel.

This means that you could choose a bright task light for getting ready in the morning, and a softer, more ambient light for slow relaxing baths. This modern bathroom idea will make a huge difference to how your space feels. Always ensure that your bulbs are IP rated and suitable for bathroom use.

4. Stick on a window film

(Image credit: PurlFrost)

Window dressings in rented bathrooms are typically either non-existent or a little grim. For smaller spaces, removing the blind altogether can work to make your bathroom feel larger, which is wonderful, but this can mean that you’re overlooked. And in a bathroom, that is in no way ideal.

Applying frosted film is a great small bathroom idea that solves this problem. ‘For large or overlooked windows, frosted film is a simple, stylish way to obscure the view,’ says Baumard, co-founder at Purlfrost. ‘This is the perfect choice for bathroom windows, where curtains are impractical, and privacy is crucial.’

You can order the window film to size, and stick it on yourself and home. Then if you need to remove it, you simply peel it away. There are so many different patterns and designs out there to choose from – from plain frosted effect, to stained glass window effect and even floral and geometric patterns. So it can bring fun and personality to your space too.

5. Look into clever storage enhancers

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Small rented bathrooms can often be minimal on storage, but there are so many clever solutions out there to use every inch of space. Over-the-door hooks can be slotted over your door – with no need for nails – so you can hang up towels, extra storage compartments, laundry bags or anything really.

You can also make the most of the space you have by adding in additional mini shelves. Large cupboards and bathroom cabinets often have quite tall shelves which can create a lot of wasted space. Placing in these internal shelves can double (or triple if you stack them up) the amount usable space you have. The more efficient your closed storage, the less you need to have out on display, which can make your space feel calmer and bigger.

If your bathroom has ample open shelving, turn some of this into more functional storage where you can hide away your bathroom paraphernalia by positioning good-looking baskets and boxes. IKEA bathroom hacks are perfect for adding affordable storage.

6. Apply adhesive strips and hooks

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

The technology behind adhesive strips has come a long way in the past few years. And this is amazing news for all the renters out there, as it means you can safely put pictures up on your walls without any risk of tearing off wall paint or seeing your best frame fall to the floor. And of course, this applies to bathrooms too. Bathrooms are often the first room we enter in the morning – and seeing an art print that you love is a great way to start the day.

Not only is this a good way to decorate rented walls, but adhesive strips are also available in hook form, so you can position your hand towel or robe exactly where you want it.

Command strips come in a range of different sizes, strengths and surface compatibility, so there’s sure to be a design that will work for your space. Whether putting your favourite print up on the wall, or positioning a small hook near to your basin, adhesive strips can make the world of difference to how you feel about your bathroom.

FAQs

How to make a small bathroom feel bigger?

A small bathroom can feel cramped and unwelcoming, and that’s the last thing you want from a space that should promote relaxation.

‘While renting, it's not always possible to change the shape or size of the room, but there are ways to make it feel much more spacious,’ says Leanna Berry, bathroom buyer at Homebase.

‘Maximising your bathroom storage is the perfect way to create more space whilst feeling more organised too. And multi-use storage is even better. Having storage made to hold toiletries and hang towels, for example, is a smart way to get the most out of your space and make it feel bigger,’ she says.

Increased light will help to make your space feel bigger than it is too. So ensure your window dressing allows for the room to be filled with light, and choose large mirrors to help reflect the light around.

How do you make a small bathroom look luxurious on a budget?

It is possible to make a small bathroom look luxurious on a budget, with a few simple steps.

‘Creating that luxury look can be difficult for renters, even more so for those on a budget. Focusing on the smaller details can help tie together an expensive-looking bathroom,’ says Leanna Berry, bathroom buyer at Homebase.

Your tiles can make a huge difference to your bathroom, and it’s surprisingly easy to revamp these on a budget. ‘Using self-adhesive tiles on a bathroom wall is a temporary and affordable way to elevate the room. This is the perfect DIY project which can easily be achieved with the right supplies and a few online tutorials,’ says Leanna.

Sometimes less is more in creating a luxurious look on a budget, and that including ensuring all your bathroom bits and bobs are stowed away out of sight. ‘Keeping a neutral, minimalistic theme in your bathroom can create an elegant and classic feel. Minimalism is also a great way to create the illusion of a clearer space,’ says Leanna.

Introducing an injection of deep colours can also add a luxurious feel to a neutral bathroom. ‘Deep colours can be added in by introducing a daring shower curtain or bathmat, these small accessories can make all the difference,’ says Leanna.

A luxurious feel is not just about what you see, it’s about what you smell too. ‘Scent is a powerful player in making a bathroom feel luxe,’ says Sarah Brand, head of content and creative at Glassette. A few scented candles, or a room diffuser can go a long way in making your space feel expensive and comforting.

Which technique will you try first to revamp your rented bathroom?