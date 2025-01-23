The 10 bathroom colour trends to bring your powder room, en-suites, and family bathrooms into 2025

Spring is on its way, and bathroom colour trends are shaking things up with fresh, bold hues that pack a punch. Forget boring neutral tones – this year it’s all about injecting personality and warmth into your wash-zones. Bathrooms have long moved past the merely functional, now they’re undisputed design destinations where you can let your creativity shine.

The biggest bathroom colour schemes coming through? Deep, earthy tones like brick red, burgundy and avocado green are making waves, offering a nod to nature and nostalgia while bringing forth a dynamic, contemporary edge.

And what’s out? Those sterile whites and greys that once seemed so cool and sophisticated, and now just look chilly and dull. Instead, say hello to colours that invite warmth, depth, and character.

Whether you're planning a full renovation of your powder room, en-suite, or family bathroom (maybe all three), these 10 trending shades will steer your mood boards in a positive, uplifting direction that’s fashion-forward but in a way that will last.

1. Rich reds

Last year social media went mad for the unexpected red theory while the catwalks were full of burgundy shades. ‘Those two elements have now combined to create a look for 2025 that is filled with warm reds and earthy terracotta tones. It's basically where the soft blush pinks that have been so prevalent over the last few years have deepened and darkened into something stronger,’ reports interiors author, Kate Watson-Smyth .

At first sight, it might seem scary to use such a strong colour in your bathroom but the key to getting it right is layering, says Kate. ‘All shades of red - from the earthy to the wine colours - contrast harshly with white but, when mixed with softer paler versions of themselves, the result is a warm and welcoming space,’ she explains.

Swap out your white or cream walls for a super pale pink, Bianca Italia by Graphenstone is a barely there pink, and add splashes of your chosen shade of red on the bath (as in this image featuring Graphenstone Barolo Red ) and/or the window frames to define the view and add interest to the space.

‘When using strong colours start small so you can feel comfortable. You can also bring in patterns - floral or stripes - which include an element of red and build up from there,’ says Kate.

2. Pastel power

If you’re looking for an alternative to neutrals but need similar timelessness, this year’s cute pastels could be the answer. Soft pastels like mint, blush pink, and powder blue are making a comeback, bringing a serene and airy feel. Perfect for fun family bathrooms and cute powder rooms, pastels pair well with white fixtures and light wood accents to maintain balance.

‘Pastels are a great alternative to pure white which can actually have the opposite effect and make your room feel cold and lacking in warmth,’ says Barrie Cutchie, design director of BC Designs .

‘To create a dramatic space using these lighter colours, look to play with patterns. Don’t be scared to combine both horizontal and vertical stripes in the same room; stripes on stripes are a great way to update pastels for 2025. Stripes push up your ceiling height drawing the eye upwards – an interior design trick that never gets old.’

3. Avocado green sanitaryware

Yes, it’s back baby! You may remember avocado suites from your grandma’s home, and quite possibly ripped some out of renovation projects, too. Oops. Now this retro shade is reimagined for modern bathrooms and available on gorgeous new sanitaryware.

Resist going full matchy-matchy with a complete avocado suite, this time we’re taking a more considered, small doses approach.

‘Splashes of avocado green create a modern vibe without going the whole hog – after all, the saturated shades of the ‘70s were pretty overwhelming,’ explains Barrie. ‘For example, avocado pairs perfectly with wood and natural stone, for a look that’s soft and relaxing. Or you can team your colourful avocado bath and/or basin with white tiles for a room that’s cool and contemporary.’

4. Petrol blue

roll-topBlue bathroom ideas are always on-trend, regardless of the tone and hue but each year, we see a new take on which shade is going to be popular. Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra , has got the scoop. ‘For 2025, it is petrol blue, which has a unique tone that can span blue, green and teal. To work this colour into your bathroom, consider looking to tile or colour drench, using the colour extensively over your walls, floors and even potentially some of the fixtures and fittings,’ she says.

This deep, moody shade balances richness and sophistication, making it perfect for feature walls, cabinetry, or painting a roll top bath – the colour works well with crisp white fittings and metallic accents like brushed brass and copper. Whether you use petrol blue sparingly or go all-in, expect instant drama and depth; this is a blue that’s anything but basic.

5. Mocha Mousse

No colour trend report would be complete without mentioning Pantone’s COTY, Mocha Mousse. Brown bathroom ideas are trending and this warm, deep taupe-like shade is ideal for creating a modern room with all the cosy feels. ‘Soft brown shades have long been an underrated colour within interiors but Mocha Mousse is changing it up. This cosy and creamy coffee colour has a rich modernity which inherently feels comforting and calming,’ agrees Damla Turgut, creative director, Otto Tiles & Design .

‘When used in a bathroom, this neutral and versatile hue with its pink undertones pairs effortlessly with other earthy shades such as peachy terracotta and soft white to create a sophisticated and elegant palette.’

6. Blue & green

Forget the old adage, blue and green should never be seen – this year this energetic colour combo is going to be EVERYWHERE, adding an edgy colour friction to spa-like settings as it goes. As one of her favourite colour pairings, interior designer Louise Robinson is thrilled by the prospect.

‘All blue rooms can feel a bit cold, especially bathrooms, and adding some green can really warm them up and also add a subtle playfulness to the scheme,’ she enthuses. ‘It's also nice to combine blue and green when you don't want a 'boy's bathroom' to feel too stereotyped, which can give a scheme longevity.’

To nail the look, Louise recommends balancing yellow-based greens, so the olives and more botanical shades, with sky blues and 'dirtier' turquoises rather than a true blue or anything too vibrant.

7. Double drenched colour

You’ve probably heard of colour drenching a bathroom, where a single shade envelops the walls, ceiling, and woodwork of a room. For 2025, there’s an exciting new trend called double drenching – just as transformative, but arguably more liveable.

Coined by Little Greene, it’s a bold way to confidently combine colours that wouldn’t usually be paired together. double drenching works by mixing bold colours that aren’t tonally similar but are still colour-adjacent, on the same side of the colour wheel, creating contrast but without the friction of a colour clash.

‘One of the wonderful things about double drenching is its versatility. It can work to add unexpected contrast to modern homes where architectural detail is lacking, highlighting the ceiling, walls and woodwork or zoning spaces, or it can draw attention to more classical architectural elements within period properties,’ says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene .

‘A double drenching approach is about fully enveloping a space with colour, there is no space for white ceilings or skirting with this decorating style, instead use two or more related colours with varying undertones to drench your bathroom from top to bottom.’

8. Uplifting yellows

No doubt influenced by Dulux’s colour of the year, True Joy, mood-boosting yellows are huge for this year and we’re loving the idea of embracing its mood-boosting powers in the bathroom. ‘Energising shades of sunshine yellow are the dopamine inducing colour your bathroom needs,’ agrees Damla Turgut of Otta Tiles.

‘Ideal for creating a feel-good bathing space, this vibrant shade is optimistic and joyful. Yellow can be a tricky shade to incorporate into the home, but it’s the perfect choice for a bathroom when you want to create a space that feels fresh and bright. Paired with a calming off-white, this cheerful colour will create a playful, statement look.’ Use it for painted walls, bathroom cabinets tiles and accessories like towels and bath mats – the more the merrier, literally!

FAQs

What is the most popular colour for bathrooms right now?

While many people are still playing it safe with pale greens and soft neutrals, those seeking to go dark are turning towards burgundy as the next big paint trend for bathrooms. ‘Burgundy is becoming a standout colour choice in bathroom design as it brings warmth, depth and sophistication. This rich, wine-inspired hue pairs exceptionally well with a variety of materials such as marble, brass, wood and even concrete, creating a striking contrast that feels both luxurious and inviting,’ explains bathroom designer Kalli Karella, from Ripples Towcester .

What bathroom colour is timeless?

White bathroom ideas remains a timeless option - but whatever you do, make it a warm white to avoid a sterile or cold atmosphere. The easiest way to do this is to check out the undertones (many paint brands list them, or will tell you if you enquire). Look for whites with hints of cream, peach, or yellow, as these add warmth and depth to the space, and avoid stark whites with blue or green undertones. Add in plenty of warm materials, like natural wood, creamy stones and antique brass, alongside soft lighting, to achieve a cosy, inviting vibe.

White’s timeless appeal lies in its ability to create an enduring sense of cleanliness and light, and of course it’s the perfect neutral backdrop for allowing other design elements, like colourful tiles or statement fittings, to sing. It’s unlikely white will never go out of style, it truly is the epitome of timeless.

From uplifting yellows to rich reds and daring double-colour blocking, the bathroom colour trends for 2025 cater to every taste and style. Whether you’re renovating a compact powder room or giving your family bathroom a quick glow up, these trending shades and cool colour combinations will help craft a space that’s functional, fashionable, and utterly fabulous.