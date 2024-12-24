This one change will elevate your bathroom for 2025 - how updating your hardware can add a luxury flourish to your space

Metallic hardware is the one small change you need to make to your bathroom if you want to update it for 2025.

Renovating or redesigning your bathroom is not exactly cheap, which is why we’re always on the hunt for the best budget bathroom ideas. This year, interior design experts revealed to us that if you're going to update one bathroom feature to elevate your bathroom for 2025, then you should consider changing your hardware.

2025 is going to be all about soft metallics of copper and gold - it’s time to say goodbye to silver and embrace far warmer tones in the new year.

Adding gold or even matt black hardware to your bathroom is a simple way to elevate it without making any drastic changes. Plus it gives your bathroom a luxurious finish that remains timeless for years to come.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

‘Bold hardware designs are gaining popularity with homeowners who are looking to combine both functionality and aesthetics in a quick and easy way,' says Jeevan Seth, CEO of JTP .

'Brushed brass, bronze and matt black are popular choices for adding visual interest to the bathroom, giving spaces a more refined and high-end finish. As minimalist bathroom designs continue to be a favourite amongst homeowners, statement hardware will add a touch of colour without overwhelming the scheme.'

If bold bathroom colour schemes feel a little intimidating, investing in statement taps, handles, light fittings and even the toilet-roll holder is an easy way to introduce splashes of subtle colour without overcrowding your space.

How to style bathroom hardware

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Nathalie Priem)

Styling your hardware is simple, depending on your bathroom style. Gold, brass and copper all pair well with green bathroom ideas , while a matt black finish would be well suited to a white, minimalist bathroom.

If you want to incorporate warm, earthy tones into your space, go for gold-toned metallics, whereas black is better suited to a modern, spa-like space.

You should also incorporate different textures, according to Charlie Snape, interiors specialist at Hammonds Furniture .

‘The contrasting hardware interior design trend is all about mixing different finishes and styles of hardware - such as handles, knobs, faucets and light fixtures. These can be small upgrades that totally change the look of a room,’ he says.

For example, why not choose a statement faucet such as vintage brass, to give your bathroom a farmhouse-style appeal?

Get the look

Milano Elizabeth - Brushed Copper Shower Head and Wall Arm £124.99 at Big Bathroom Shop Copper has a gorgeous rustic quality that will give your bathroom a luxurious yet homely feel. London Matt Black Towel Rail £14 at Dunelm Matt black can look just as classy as gold-toned hardware. We recommend using matt black in white, modern bathrooms. Brushed Gold Tall Single Handle Vessel Faucet Was £108.33 now £28 at Debenhams Gold has a warming quailty which make your bathroom feel both cosy and luxurious.

Switching out your hardware is a subtle change you can easily achieve over a weekend, with stunning results - will you be making the change?