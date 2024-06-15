5 ways to use green for a calming and revitalising small bathroom scheme

Small bathrooms can be tricky to decorate, but they deserve colour too. It can be tempting to stick to a neutral colour palette when doing up a compact cloakroom or tight family bathroom, but being brave with a playful shade has the ability to completely transform the look and feel of a space.

From chic shades of sage to deep emerald hues that will make a room look luxe, sticking to a small green bathroom idea will create a mini haven that you will actually look forward to using. Green bathroom ideas are a popular colour choice, acting as a new neutral for those who want to experiment but still want a crowd-pleaser.

Not to mention the links to nature - in a small bathroom where relaxing is one of the biggest functions, creating a colour scheme that is calming and serene will make switching off that little bit simpler.

Small green bathroom ideas

'Green is by far the most popular colour choice right now, with clients opting for deep forest shades and soft sage tones,' explains Jo Sangster, senior designer at Ripples London.

'The green trend shows no signs of slowing down - it's such a natural fit for bathrooms as its association with the natural world gives it tranquil properties...perfect for a space dedicated to relaxation and retreat,' she adds.

Without a shadow of a doubt, green is and continues to be one of the biggest bathroom trends. It's stylish and easy to decorate with, a small bathroom will just require a few more considerations to help it to look its best.

1. Layer colour with wall panelling

While paler shades of green work well in modern bathrooms, they're also perfect for adding to an antique-inspired aesthetic. The base shade is the same, but layering with rustic accessories, traditional sanitary ware and wallpaper will instantly upgrade a bathroom design.

To add character to a small bathroom without overwhelming the space with clutter, finish the lower half of the wall with classic tongue and groove panelling and paint in your favourite green shade. To revamp your bathroom over a weekend with an affordable DIY, you can purchase easy panelling kits from B&Q to avoid calling in professional help.

2. Go for a pale sage

One of the simplest ways to make a small bathroom feel bigger is to opt for lighter shades of paint to create a more open and spacious feel. Green is a great choice for this as the varying shades mean there is something for everyone - no matter whether you favour a deep or serene scheme.

A sage green palette is the epitome of a calming bathroom environment. It will evoke feelings of nature but with a contemporary twist. Pairing with terrazzo tiles and modern matt black accents, as shown above, will create a Scandi-inspired sanctuary to relax in.

3. Add light-reflecting features

When decorating a small bathroom you might need to get creative with light sources. Natural light often isn't enough, especially if a room is north facing or maybe doesn't even have a window. Instead, add a plethora of light-reflecting features to create a design full of depth.

Handcrafted tiles that have a natural sheen and lightly uneven surface will add texture to a bathroom, meanwhile pops of gold through taps, a mirror and bathroom lighting will tie the look together.

'Maximising on natural light and choosing fixtures with green accents or reflective surfaces can amplify the sense of space,' explains Jorge Hernandez, head of design at Britton. 'For those looking to add a statement to their bathroom, opt for a green coloured vanity unit or tiles.'

4. Lay tiles vertically

Bathroom tile ideas have the potential to transform a small space. Used both for practicality purposes to protect walls from splashes and also for style, they're the ultimate solution in a compact room where you have to prioritise functionality.

Subway tiles are a particularly popular bathroom tile trend at the moment, but instead of laying them horizontally, tip them on their side and go for a vertical pattern. This will create the illusion of more space by drawing the eye upwards, rather than outwards.

5. Go all in with colour

Don't be afraid to go for a darker shade of green in a small bathroom. While lighter tones are popular for creating an airy feel, deep emerald shades are ideal for drawing the room inwards for a moody aesthetic that is perfect for long evening soaks.

Colour drenching is an effective way to make an impact, so painting walls, woodwork and even your ceiling in the same statement hue will make the design look purposeful. When accessorising, look to metallic and glass accents to balance the bold colour scheme.

Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs, adds 'Dare to be brave? Having a small bathroom doesn’t mean you can’t be bold with your colours or the bath products you choose. Freestanding baths can now be purchased in smaller footprints (around 1500mm) and so can fit into smaller bathrooms but best of all, they can come in vibrant shades such as greens to add to the impact.'

FAQs

What colour makes a small bathroom look bigger?

Making a small bathroom bigger is the dream scenario for those of us facing a compact space, but when changing floorplans isn't an option, playing tricks with paint is the next best thing.

Neutral shades, such as beige or white, will make a bathroom look bright and clean which is often just what you want - especially if you need help waking up in the mornings. However, sticking to a pared-back palette isn't the only option for a small space, especially if you're a lover of colour.

'Opting for a colour such as green, especially richer, warmer and darker greens, are on trend for a modern or more cutting-edge small bathroom design - just make sure there is plenty of lighting available so the room doesn’t feel too dark,' recommends Josie Medved, design manager at Symphony and Laura Ashley Kitchens.

'A great way to bring the outside in, green creates with it a sense of calm and wellbeing. Bright gold effect handles work well as a contrast, creating a really luxe look even in smaller spaces.'

Have you been tempted to try out a lush green bathroom scheme?