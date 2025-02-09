Should you replace your bathroom vanity doors for curtains? Designers make a case for embracing this controversial trend

The call for humidity control means bathrooms are full of cold surfaces. One of the toughest challenges of any bathroom renovation is how on earth to create a space that’s calm and inviting, not cold and clinical. Enter the trend that’s turning things around: swapping traditional vanity doors for soft, floating curtains.

This eye-catching design flex is super easy to execute and adds so much texture, warmth, and personality to your bathroom. But before you ditch those doors, it’s worth digging into whether curtains for bathroom cabinets are as practical as they are charming. How will they handle toothpaste spills, high humidity levels and sun damage? There is also the risk cabinet curtains are just another one of those bathroom trends you’ll regret before the year is out.

So, should you do it? The answer isn’t clear-cut because there’s a lot riding on your personal style preferences and practical needs. Let’s dive into the trend and explore everything you need to know to make the right decision and clarify your bathroom cabinet ideas .

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

Why are bathroom vanity curtains trending?

Vanity curtains are trending as part of a broader movement toward softer, more ‘living room’ inspired style in the bathroom. ‘Offering a softness and charm to what is often a utilitarian space, we are increasingly seeing curtains being used in place of cabinet doors in the bathroom,’ says Emma Deterding, Founder and Creative Director of Kelling Designs . ‘I think its trending status stems from that cosy, vintage-inspired aesthetic that is proving so popular, as people move away from modern-minimalist homes, and look to create homes that are more eclectic, personal and lived-in.’

‘We love bathrooms to have the cosiness of other rooms with fabrics and lovely furniture – choosing curtains on your cabinets is a great way to soften these sometimes quite austere spaces,’ adds Lucy Sear-Barlow, founder and creative director of Barlow & Barlow .

Emma Deterding Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Director of Kelling Designs Emma Deterding established her international design firm, Kelling Designs, in 2006, and has since spread her love of color and pattern around the world, bringing joy to residences from London to Delhi. Her shop, Kelling Home, stocks a treasure trove of original and quirky homeware curated by Emma and her team.

What are the benefits of curtains over vanity doors?

There are so many brilliant reasons to choose curtains over solid doors for your bathroom vanity,’ says Alexandra Keith, co-founder of Otta Design . ‘Not only do they add softness, colour, and a touch of pattern to the space, but they’re also incredibly versatile. In this project, we repurposed an old pedestal basin with unsightly brackets underneath and gave it an instant makeover with a charming curtain—quick, affordable, and effortlessly stylish!’'

(Image credit: Otta Design/Jonathan Bond)

Budget-friendly - Curtains are often more affordable than solid cabinetry doors, especially if you just need to conceal storage under an existing unit with open shelving, making them a smart-budget bathroom idea.

Curtains are often more affordable than solid cabinetry doors, especially if you just need to conceal storage under an existing unit with open shelving, making them a smart-budget bathroom idea. Easy to install - Putting up curtains is a straightforward process that doesn’t require specialist tools or skills. This means you can update your decor without the upheaval of installing an entirely new unit and replumbing the sink.

Putting up curtains is a straightforward process that doesn’t require specialist tools or skills. This means you can update your decor without the upheaval of installing an entirely new unit and replumbing the sink. Space-saving - As curtains pull to one side, and don’t open out into the room like solid doors, they can prove a smart space-saving small bathroom idea where the walkways are narrow.

As curtains pull to one side, and don’t open out into the room like solid doors, they can prove a smart space-saving small bathroom idea where the walkways are narrow. Eco-friendly - Repurposing fabric you already own or sourcing sweet vintage fabrics makes curtains an eco-conscious alternative to new cabinet doors. You don’t usually need a lot of material so it’s worth asking your local fabric store about any off-cuts or remnants that might be headed to landfill.

Repurposing fabric you already own or sourcing sweet vintage fabrics makes curtains an eco-conscious alternative to new cabinet doors. You don’t usually need a lot of material so it’s worth asking your local fabric store about any off-cuts or remnants that might be headed to landfill. Improved acoustics - Unlike hard doors, fabric curtains can’t be banged open and shut – handy in family bathrooms and en-suites that may be used in the dead of night! They can also help dampen the noise levels and reduce echoes in a room with high volumes of hard surfaces.

What are the drawbacks of curtains over vanity doors?

Despite their many charms, there are some downsides to replacing your bathroom vanity doors for curtains. ‘With bathrooms being high-moisture environments, the fabric curtains may be prone to mould and mildew growth if they're not looked after properly. They also lack the protective barrier of solid doors so dust and debris can more easily build up on the items stored away,’ explains Emma Deterding.

‘Accessibility can be an issue too, with some people finding pulling the curtains apart or getting through them more of a hassle than the ease and convenience of doors,’ she continues. ‘Doors also provide a cleaner, more streamlined look which can't be achieved with curtains.’

(Image credit: Octavia Dickinson/Harry Crowder)

What is the best material to use for vanity curtains?

When choosing fabric for vanity curtains, focus on materials that are durable, easy to clean and moisture-resistant. ‘The best options are polyester or a polyester blend,’ says Debbie Leigh, Design Manager at ILIV .

‘Polyester is highly resistant to moisture, making it an excellent choice for humid environments like bathrooms. It is durable, easy to clean, and resists mould and mildew better than natural fabrics such as cotton or linen. For added convenience, choose a machine-washable polyester fabric with a water-resistant coating to enhance durability.’

Do ensure you have proper ventilation in the bathroom to further minimise moisture build-up on the fabric.

Debbie Leigh Social Links Navigation Design Manager at ILIV Debbie has more than 30 years of experience in the trade and is considered an expert in creating beautifully coordinated fabric collections that can be easily combined to create harmonious interior schemes.

Is there a way to fake the vanity curtain trend?

If you love the look of vanity curtains but prefer the solidity of a proper door, there are a few ways to fake it. Perhaps the easiest would be to stick fabric or wallpaper to the panels of the existing doors using spray-on adhesive, or source peel-and-stick wallpaper (Dunelm has a great range), which would provide a similar hit of colour and pattern without the need to fully commit.

‘Another option would be to source a vanity cabinet with clear glass doors, then fit curtains on the inside – so you’ll get to enjoy the curtained look, but the fabric will be kept safe from moisture and toothpaste spills. This gives you the charm of the trend without sacrificing practicality,’ adds interior designer Dean Keyworth .

(Image credit: Emma Gurner/Folds Inside)

FAQs

Can you change the doors on a bathroom vanity?

Absolutely! If your existing vanity unit's structure is sound, replacing the doors is totally doable and can prove a great way to update your bathroom’s look. Whether you opt for new cabinet doors in a different style or swap them out for curtains, this change can have a big impact on the overall design of your space.

If you’re hoping to change solid doors yourself, you’ll need to be handy with an electric screwdriver and tape measure. The quickest solution is to remove and measure the existing doors and then purchase replacements from a ‘made-to-measure’ supplier. You can often re-use the old hinges but if they are well-worn, it’s better to fit new ones. Complete the update by giving the entire unit a fresh coat of paint. Alternatively, speak to a carpenter about replacing the doors for you.

Replacing the doors for curtains in an existing vanity unit is even easier, and often more affordable, depending on the fabric you choose. If you can sew in a straight line, you can easily tackle curtain-making, it’s an easy DIY project. 'Or you could order made-to-measure curtains and hang them yourself using curtain wire and hooks. Just make sure these fixings are well concealed behind the door frame of the cabinet so only the curtains are visible,’ says interior designer Dean Keyworth.

Can you use a curtain for a bathroom door?

UK building regulations do not specifically prohibit using a curtain as a bathroom door, but there are some situations whereby bathrooms need to provide fire resistance. For example, when a bathroom adjoins a kitchen or opens into a shared hallway in multi-occupancy buildings.

Using a curtain instead of a bathroom door can also have disadvantages when it comes to privacy, soundproofing and hygiene (mildew can be an issue). In short, curtains are less practical than solid doors and are only likely to prove beneficial when dealing with a small or unconventional space, or as a temporary solution while renovating.

So, what’s your verdict? Are curtained bathroom cabinets on the cards for your next design upgrade or is this a trend you’ll happily skip?