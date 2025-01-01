Wabi-sabi bathrooms – 10 ways to embrace this serene and 'imperfect' style

Wabi-sabi interior design is based on the Japanese philosophy of simplicity teamed with natural materials and knowing that there's beauty in imperfection. Creating a wabi-sabi bathroom is all about embracing a relaxed and earthy look.

Because it celebrates accepting things as they are, it means you can let go of everything looking perfect. So if your wooden floorboards are a little weathered or your bathroom tiles are handcrafted and hence all look different – that's perfect for this serene bathroom idea.

To nail this bathroom trend you need to embrace beautiful natural materials that have their unique patinas and an earthy bathroom colour scheme that's grounding and authentic.

Wabi-sabi bathrooms emerged as a big design trend a few years ago, however, their chic minimalism and attention to artisan design have made it a trend with longevity. Here are a few of the ways you can invite this timeless look into your home.

1. Add texture to your walls

(Image credit: Porcelain Superstore)

The wabi-sabi look can involve textures so we say embrace them as much as you like, we particularly love the idea of textured bathroom tile ideas.

Add an architectural element with tiles in a stone shade. 'When it comes to bathrooms the wabi-sabi style means focusing on natural materials that bring texture and depth, such as wood, stone and natural fibres,' says Abbas Youssefi, managing director of Porcelain Superstore.

When you choose wall tiles look for a tactile design, Abbas adds, 'They will give your room an architectural style – we'd recommend laying the tiles so the channels run vertically so they give the illusion of height in your bathroom.'

2. Mix authentic materials with modernity

(Image credit: RAK Ceramics)

What's great about the wabi-sabi style is that it's not all about traditional elements. In fact, it looks great when teamed with sleek modern pieces like an LED mirror, a sleek black towel ladder and a contemporary side table for soap.

'Wabi-sabi interior design invites us to strip back our interiors with minimalist designs that focus on the essential components – think streamlined sanitaryware teamed with simple accessories and chrome brassware to create a chic, clutter-free space,' advises Ben Braden, sales and marketing director at RAK Ceramics UK.

So how you make it look contemporary? 'Mix the old with the new and team crisp white sanitaryware with hand-painted tiles to enhance the natural, organic look and feel of your space,' says Ben.

3. Embrace organic elements

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Look for unique pieces for your wabi-sabi bathroom, it will help to create a more individual look that fits the trend.

We love handcrafted basins, look for rustic designs in porcelain with extra decorative detailing. Anna Callis, director of London Basin Company agrees, 'Our Aubrey basin, featuring a basket-weave textured finish inspired by the woven rattan and seagrass baskets found across Asia, is organic and playful - perfect for a wabi-sabi bathroom design.'

It's also okay to add a touch of colour to this predominantly neutral scheme, 'Consider combining bold colours, natural patterns and textures to produce an overall serene and natural feel,' advises Anna.

4. Match your floor and vanity

(Image credit: Cullifords)

For a cohesive look consider using the same natural stone, on your bathroom flooring ideas and vanity unit – whether it's freestanding or built-in. It fits perfectly with the wabi-sabi style and adds a subtle texture that's tranquil.

'Natural stone is the ideal surface choice for those wanting to achieve a wabi-sabi aesthetic. In the bathroom in particular, the natural colourings and markings of a surface like a limestone will instantly add a connection to the earth and nature, embracing the beautiful imperfections in the natural beauty of the stone,' says Oliver Webb, director of Cullifords.

Sourcing beautiful products with natural imperfections and uniqueness is perfect for this look, Oliver adds, 'The warmth of a beige limestone will also bring a stillness and soothing comfort, ideal for a calming bathroom environment.'

5. Control the light

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Setting the scene in a wabi-sabi style bathroom is also about the light. You don't want bright sunshine glaring through, instead, a more subtle subdued feel that offers a more serene feel. The best bathroom window dressing idea to achieve this is window shutters.

'While window treatments are key, they can often decrease the feeling of space in a room which can result in it feeling darker,' says Sam Tamlyn, managing director of California Shutters. 'Curtains made of a thick or heavy fabric for example can be imposing on a room and often require more space above and below the window. Shutters on the other hand offer an effective solution as they can be neatly tucked away within your window recess for a sleek cohesive space.'

6. Be playful with flooring

(Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring / House Nine Design / Robin Quarrelle)

One of the beautiful aspects of wabi-sabi design is the use of natural materials and one that looks better with time is wood.

Ian Tomlinson, managing director of Chaunceys Timber Flooring explains, 'Wood flooring brings a timeless sense of tradition and a deep connection to nature, making it a fantastic choice for any space, including wabi-sabi style bathrooms.'

One design idea that we adore, is to team floor tiles and wood together, Ian continues, 'Wood introduces warmth and an organic, natural element, while tiles offer practicality in wet areas. Together, they embody the wabi-sabi philosophy of creating a harmonious, welcoming space that feels grounded and serene.'

Using two different flooring types together can work really well – use them to zone the various bathroom areas.

7. Pick a curved bath

(Image credit: Future PLC)

According to Caroline Mills head of interior design at Zulufish, wabi-style bathrooms are ideal for those who love modern bathroom ideas, 'The wabi-sabi aesthetic embraces the elegant beauty of symmetry, simplicity and minimalism, an approach that is perfect when looking to create a restful and serene bathroom.'

When looking for the right bath for your wabi-sabi style bathroom look for a curved design, 'they evoke a sense of flow that will bring softness in a room that can feel angular,' says Caroline.

8. Use nature inspired colours

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you adore earthy, grounding shades then the wabi-sabi scheme is for you. Think natural tones like sand, pale terracotta, mid grey and taupe.

You can even introduce a pale blush if you want to add a little warmth. Don't forget to factor in bathroom plant ideas for a natural touch of green. This look is mindful so consider plants that you adore, that love being in bathrooms like aloe vera, boston fern and spider plants.

9. Use black accents

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

We often talk about accent colours within our homes, mainly because they can transform a space from average to punchy in one swift move!

When it comes to the finer details of wabi-sabi design, black is a great option for your fixtures and fittings. It adds an edgier look to what essentially is a minimalist look, but with more authentic and characterful elements.

10. Pick handcrafted accessories

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The essence of wabi-sabi is about imperfections and irregularities – the chipped wood stool, or a slightly unsymmetrical basin for example.

'This philosophy encourages using materials with character – think textured stone, unfinished wood and hand-glazed ceramics,' says Lou and Jamie Graham, co-founders of Graham & Green. 'These elements not only add warmth and depth but also celebrate the charm of the imperfect and the organic.'

This lends itself nicely to artisanal pieces or those found in antique markets. Look for accessories with a lovely organic feel that will add character to the scheme.

Get the look

FAQs

What is the wabi-sabi rule?

'The wabi-sabi rule is about finding beauty in imperfection and impermanence,' say Lou and Jamie Graham. 'It’s a design philosophy that celebrates the natural world, focusing on simplicity, authenticity and thoughtful craftsmanship.'

It allows you to not got too carried away by things being 'right', it takes the pressure off and means you can add more of your personality to the space without feeling restrained.

What colours are good for a wabi-sabi bathroom?

The colour palette for a wabi-sabi bathroom is muted, earthy and grounding.

'A soft and serene palette is best for a wabi-sabi aesthetic. Look to introduce a palette of calming neutrals such as warm taupe and cream with accents that nod to nature such as soft greens and pale blues, this tranquil combination will deliver a restful ambience that feels very spa-like as well as offer an escape for the hustle and bustle of daily life,' suggests Caroline Milns.

You can add in a pale pink too, it's about the tone of the shade rather than its strength.

In essence, a wabi-sabi bathroom is about creating a calm and relaxing space. So embrace the imperfection, dial back the colours and prepare to relax in your new bathroom sanctuary.