Beige bathroom ideas have been getting a bad rep in recent years, especially with all the colourful bathrooms we see on Instagram. But at the same time, there is also a huge trend for the natural look and the calming benefits of a neutral bathroom colour scheme.

Beige bathroom ideas don’t have to be boring, it’s all about using beige in the right way. Think about wall treatments, such as tiles, paint or wallpaper, or on the floor, or painting the bath. Blend it with other neutrals in different shades and add texture for interest or to add pattern. Bring in metallics to add shine and luxury, with brass taps for example.

Beige bathroom ideas

There are lots of ways to introduce beige into your bathroom that are anything but boring. It’s a timeless neutral for a reason, and can look luxurious and elegant, or cool and contemporary. Beige blends perfectly with that other neutral, grey, for a soothing feel that is also sophisticated. Warming up a white bathroom with deep beige accessories is an easy way to bring colour in, the possibilities really are endless. So read on for our beige bathroom ideas.

‘Beige might be considered boring or bland, but it’s the go-to colour for those looking for a neutral scheme that exudes warmth’ says Abbas Youssefi, Director of Porcelain Superstore. ‘As well as offering a beautiful backdrop around which you can style the rest of the bathroom, beige tiles can often give a space a really palatial feel.

Plus, there is something very timeless about beige, it is a safe and comforting bet when it comes to interior chic and you can still add plenty of interest by choosing tiles with muted patterns for a subtle hint of detail. Alternatively, mosaics are a timeless bathroom trend that brings detail and luxury.’

1. Break up uniform beige by tiling a decor panel

Instead of the usual black and white marble, beige tones are a nice change, look sophisticated and ideal if you want a hotel chic look. But don’t leave it there, in a large shower like this one, add a mosaic panel in similar colours to break up the space and to create a focal point in the centre, and use the same colour marble on the vanity unit top.

2. Blend beige tones and colour with wallpaper

A bathroom wallpaper idea welcomes subtle accent shades to enhance a beige bathroom idea. This pretty bird design wallpaper is sure to bring a smile in a compact bathroom. Paper onto the facing wall so you see it as you walk in and also to provide a backdrop for the freestanding bath.

Pick out the accent tones, in this case green tones, to introduce a collection of vintage glass bottles. In this bathroom a tall storage unit tucks neatly into a corner to store all those things you don’t want on display.

3. Choose coloured sanitaryware

Once a horror story of Avocado and Sun King, coloured sanitaryware has been growing in popularity in recent years. Still not sure? Then try a beige suite in a contemporary shape that will add subtle colour. Team it with polished grey concrete walls and that’s a designer look right there.

Pick up the beige in the bathroom furniture and also on the shower tray for a cool, contemporary scheme.

4. Make a feature wall

This small shower room is all beige but different textures have been used to ramp up the design. Large, smooth, beige tiles have been used on the floor and in the shower enclosure which means there are fewer grout lines, making the space look bigger.

Then to add interest, companion, colour-matched, split-face mosaic tiles have been used on the basin wall to give it an authentic, natural style. Combined with a rustic vanity unit and black brassware, it’s a sure winner in the style stakes.

Buy now: Yosemite Ivory wall and floor tiles, £25.95 m2, Tile Mountain

5. Create a focal point

Lots of beige in this design and all of it stunning. Beige marble-effect tiles have distinctive veining which adds interest without being overpowering. They have been used on the walls and floor, but the real show-stopper is the half-wall which is also a marble effect with an eye-catching swirl design which takes it to another level.

Building a wall in the centre of a big bathroom like this, breaks up the space and allows light through from the windows behind without losing any privacy. The wc and basin could be positioned on the other side of the wall.

6. Paint the bath

For a creative bathroom paint idea to add depth to a scheme, paint the bath in a mocha shade. This antique bath has the benefit of a design on the side with decorative feet too, but even a plain bath would be enhanced by a deeper colour, and would add interest to a white bathroom.

The floor is also in beige, another way to bring colour in, so the colour is deeper in the bottom half of the room, getting lighter as you go up the wall.

7. Add colour with accessories

In a plain room, adding a textured finish to the walls is a subtle uplift, this could be achieved with plaster or with a paint effect. Then find accessories you love in interesting shapes and different shades of beige and cream, introduce wood and stoneware for depth and a deeper colour for the towels for a complete look.

Buy now: Polka Dots Window Film, £15.63, Purlfrost

8. Introduce pattern with a blind

If you want to add colour, and pattern, with a beige bathroom idea why not introduce both with a blind? This funky, chevron design roman blind packs a punch and echoes the deep striped tiles on the lower half of the room and on the floor. It’s subtle but makes a big difference. Painting the bath black adds drama too to a beige bathroom idea, to create a more contemporary monochrome scheme to that of a black and white bathroom idea.

9. Bring in contrasting tones

In a small bathroom like this one, for a great beige bathroom idea, make the most of what you have and add colour where you can with a distinctive bath panel. Using small scale tiles won’t overpower in a compact space. Choose three or four contrasting shades and mix them up in a random pattern then use a warm beige tone for the walls.

10. Use pattern to break up beige

Although the overall effect is still neutral in this beige bathroom idea, the room is interesting due to the pattern created by the shaped beige tiles on the wall and the Moroccan-style floor tiles. The grey grout on the wall tiles gives them definition and even though the pattern on the floor is a large scale pattern, it makes the room look bigger.

What colours go with beige in a bathroom?

‘There are different perceptions of beige – if you use the guiding principle of a subdued greyish yellow/ fawn, you’re getting closer to the mark. It’s that little note of yellow that makes it work quite broadly with other colours.’ says Patrick O’Donnell, International Brand Ambassador for Farrow & Ball.

For more daring beige bathroom ideas Patrick suggests: ‘For drama, look at deep greens or rich aubergine tones. Green Smoke in Modern Eggshell would add a welcome contrast on a vanity unit, whereas Pelt would bring a glamorous twist to a free-standing bath exterior.

For a calm, clean aesthetic, look no further than our subtly yellow-tinged Wimborne White for all your woodwork and ceiling, which will gently play with the underlying yellow notes in beige. ‘To create a little romance, add a splash of deep rose-pink on some panelling such as Sulking Room Pink in Modern Eggshell – providing a flattering warmth against traditional white sanitary ware.’

What towels go with a beige bathroom?

‘The bathroom is the place to bring in soft and nurturing colours to create a calming environment.’ Says Joanna Ross, General Manager, Product and Innovation, Sheridan. ‘When working with a beige bathroom, I’d suggest choosing crisp white towels. This creates a modern and stylish look that is timeless.’

‘If you want to go with something bolder, I’d suggest adding shades of blue,’ Joanna adds. ‘Whether that be a sky blue towel set, or a more traditional navy. This adds to a neutral colour palette without overpowering the space. Blue is one of the most popular colours in the bathroom. It can have a positive effect on our mood as it connects us to a blue sky or ocean found in nature, which helps us to feel relaxed. The colour blue is known to help calm the mind and produce a feeling of tranquillity, a perfect sensation for winding down at the end of your day.’