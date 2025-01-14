Aldi is selling a heated mattress pad for just £14.99 – it's our top buy for staying warm on a budget this January

Aldi is selling an electric blanket for just £14.99 to help us combat the cold weather this January.

A part of Aldi’s cold weather Specialbuys, which includes a range of budget-friendly heated airers, electric heaters, and draught excluders, the bargain heated mattress pad is available in-store starting from January 16th.

And, as investing in one of the best electric blankets is a great way to keep your bedroom cosier this winter, we think it’s definitely worth having on your radar. Especially as this heated underblanket is considerably cheaper than other alternatives.

Aldi heated mattress pad

We haven’t managed to test the Aldi Visage heated mattress pad, but what we do know is that priced at just £14.99 for the double heated mattress pad and £19.99 for the king-size heated mattress pad, it has a lower price point than the most budget-friendly electric blanket we have tested, which is the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket.

In fact, even though Silentnight's budget blanket is currently on sale at various retailers, the Aldi Specialbuy remains the most affordable choice.

Plus, a budget electric blanket doesn’t just save you money upfront. Our guide to how much an electric blanket costs to run has the full lowdown, but costing from as little as 3 pence per hour to run, an electric blanket can also prove a cost-effective way of keeping a house warm in winter, particularly in comparison to having your central heating on full blast.

Just like the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket, the heated pad Aldi is selling is fitted with a controller that lets you adjust the warmth level through three temperature settings. And, if you're wondering how to clean an electric blanket, the good news is that Aldi's heated blanket is also machine-washable (as long as you detach the controller first, of course!).

The main difference between the two electric blankets is the fact that the Silentnight Comfort Control comes in four size options – a single, double, king, and super king size. Whereas the Aldi blanket is only available in a double or king size, so far.

It may not have all the bells and whistles that the best electric blanket Ideal Home has tested – the Dreamland Snowed In Dual-Control Heated Mattress Protector – comes equipped with. But, this no-frills heated mattress pad promises to deliver all of the basics; warming up the bed to make bedtime a much more comfortable experience in winter.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Alternatively, if you're not able to get to an Aldi store or can't wait until the heated pad lands in store on the 16th – or you have the budget to stretch to a blanket that has a few more features – here are some of our other top recommendations for staying warm in bed this winter.

Shop alternative electric blankets

Even better, heated blankets aren’t the only room-warming solution available in Aldi’s middle aisle this month. The retailer is also offering some bargain buys to give the best heated clothes airers and best electric heaters a run for their money. There’s a Winged Heated Airer priced at £34.99 and an Upright Heated Airer for £74.99.

And for those of us who might not quite be able to justify the cost of one of the best dehumidifiers on the market, the Ambiano Midi 12L Dehumidifier is being sold by Aldi for £38.99.

We’ve also spied an ingenious solution to make the most of your central heating, this foil Radiator Reflector on sale for £9.99 at Aldi that maximises warmth by reflecting heat back into the room.

All in all, we think that's plenty of reasons to make a trip to Aldi's middle aisle this January!