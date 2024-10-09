Bedroom wall sconce vs wall light - the experts have a clear favourite between these two lighting choices

We all know how important bedroom lighting is. It's the key to creating a soft, cosy atmosphere which we can unwind in, which is why we should be going beyond an overhead light and a table lamp. Enter wall lighting to create a balanced ambience, but which should we choose between bedroom wall sconce vs wall light?

Wall sconces and wall lights are often used in bedroom wall light ideas, but frankly, it can be hard to know the difference - they're both fixed on the wall after all. There are however some key differences between these two popular forms of lighting, which might make one of them a better choice for bedroom lighting ideas.

'At a first look wall sconces and wall lights can be easily confused due to them both being a type of wall-mounted lighting,' says Sam Garbutt, Lighting Expert, LED & Power . 'However, they differ greatly in both their appearance and functionality.'

Sam Garbutt is the Director of LED & Power, a company that specialises in providing commercial and residential LED lighting products to the trade and wholesale market.

What's the difference between a wall sconce and a wall light?

As established, it's easy to confuse wall sconces and wall lights, but knowing the differences between the two - subtle as they are - will ensure you make the right choice for your bedroom.

(Image credit: Soho Lighting)

As lighting expert, Sam Garbutt from LED & Power, summarises: 'Wall lights are a typical form of lighting that are placed around a home to offer practical illumination. Meanwhile, wall sconces are a softer form of lighting that is more decorative in nature and is usually placed to accentuate the features of a home, like either the side of a bed or next to a bathroom mirror and so on.'

This is the easiest way to tell the difference between a wall light and a wall sconce. Simply put wall lights are more practical and wall sconces are more decorative. Typically, wall lights are better able to light up a room in full, whereas sconces produce more 'task' focused lighting.

'Bedroom wall sconces tend to be more focused on task lighting, providing both functionality and ambience,' explains Tom Revill, Co-founder, of Plank Hardware. 'They typically feature movable arms, pivoting heads or swivel mechanisms that allow you to direct the light exactly where it's needed, making them ideal for reading.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Modern designs of both wall lights and wall sconces are varied, so either can work with a range of bedroom styles. Fixtures might be made from oak or other types of hardwood, which are perfect for cottagecore bedroom ideas, or there are industrial-style options which are very popular - usually made from antique brass or a similar material.

'Wall sconces often have a more ornamental style with features like candle-style bulbs,' says Sam Greig, Head of Design, Swoon. 'The light given off by these is usually warm, soft and focused on providing ambience to a space, as opposed to delivering light.'

(Image credit: Plank Hardwood)

Which is better for the bedroom?

Wall sconces are ideal for creating the soft, ambient glow that is preferred in the bedroom. 'Wall sconces are ideal for an evening time when you want to illuminate your home, without bright and distracting lights. They offer soft and cosy lighting that can help with creating a relaxing atmosphere, which makes them the perfect style of lighting for illuminating a reading nook,' Sam says.

'In addition, they are preferred within a bedroom as they can be placed either side of a bed to create a warm and calming atmosphere before going to sleep.'

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

'Wall sconces tend to be smaller, more intimate fixtures that are designed with comfort in mind, often offering softer options to create a cosy atmosphere,' Tom from Plank Hardware agrees.

Bedroom lighting should always be soft, gentle and cosy, which is why wall sconces are favoured by experts over wall lights - though the latter can still be perfectly viable if you opt for warm bulbs with a low intensity, preferably dimmable.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

So when it comes to bedroom wall sconce vs wall light, there's a clear favourite from the experts. That being said, it's important that your bedroom lighting it chosen in line with your preferences and lifestyle.

'When choosing between a wall sconce and a wall light for the bedroom, it largely depends on the room’s aesthetic and functionality needs,' says Julian Page, Head of Design, BHS. 'If you prefer focused lighting, sconces near the bed can double as task lighting while wall lights offer wider coverage. Ultimately, the choice comes down to personal preference, design style, and how you intend to use the lighting.'

Get the look

FAQs

Can wall sconces light a room?

Though wall sconces are great for providing focused lighting in certain areas, they're probably unlikely to be able to light a room by themselves. As expert Tom Revill explains: 'Wall sconces can light a room, but they often serve as a supplement to overhead or natural lighting, rather than the main light source.'

With wall sconces, you're usually able to pivot the light and cast it in a specific direction, which is why they're ideal fixtures for the bedside. They're also perfect for bedroom alcove ideas because they can create a soft, cosy ambience in smaller areas.

'Wall sconces are not practical within rooms like kitchens, dining rooms or offices where you need to perform certain tasks that require a considerable amount of lighting, in this case wall lights are the best option,' Sam from LED & Power says. 'This is especially important if you have a home office as bright task lighting can help to boost focus and productivity.'

What is a bedroom sconce?

'Bedroom sconces are a decorative light feature that are mounted on walls to offer illumination over certain areas of the bedroom,' lighting expert Sam says. 'They are commonly placed either side of the bed to offer ambient lighting on an evening and add a stylish finishing touch.'

Bedroom sconces serve as much a decorative purpose as a functional one. They usually give off soft lighting that can be directed in a specific area, which is why they're popular for the bedside. They can also be used as part of small bedroom mirror ideas, to add extra lighting when getting ready.

'Wall sconces often have a more ornamental style than wall lights, with features like candle style bulbs,' interior expert Sam Greig says. 'The light given off by these is usually warm, soft and focused on providing ambience to a space, as opposed to delivering light.'

Knowing the difference between bedroom wall sconce vs wall light means you can illuminate your boudoir in a way that suits you. Will you be updating your bedroom lights any time soon?