Experts reveal 3 of the best green paint shades for a 'calm and tranquil bedroom environment’

Green has been having a real moment in interiors, becoming one of the go-to colours and often even cited as a new neutral. And as it is often associated with nature and serenity, it’s a great idea to use green in a bedroom. But with so many different tones available, what are the best green paint shades for a bedroom?

Excellent question, if we do say so ourselves! In order to create the perfect bedroom colour scheme using the stylish yet soothing benefits of the colour green, you’ll need to choose the right shade - and, of course, there are a myriad of them.

That’s why we asked our paint experts to put together 3 of the best bedroom paint ideas in green to turn your space into a calming, relaxing refuge.

3 best green paint shades for a bedroom

Last week, Furniture Village reported that #greenbedroom has reached 31k posts on Instagram as this particular design scheme’s popularity has been rising over the last couple of years. But to benefit from green’s great potential, you need to choose the right shade to douse your bedroom walls with and avoid any bedroom colour mistakes.

‘Green is incredibly versatile, making it the perfect choice for a variety of styles,’ says Chelsea Clark, head of marketing at Lust Home. ‘Renowned for its calming qualities, the colour green is noted as one of the best colours for reducing stress, bringing a sense of harmony, balance, and tranquillity to any space.’

But when picking out the right green shade for your bedroom, the first thing you need to consider is the atmosphere you’re looking to create. As each of the 3 expert-approved green tones for the bedroom below will create a different vibe.

1. Forest green

‘If you’re looking to create a cosy ambiance, dark, rich greens are a great choice to bring depth to a room,’ Chelsea says.

And forest green like the Dulux Everglade Forest at B&Q is the perfect way to give your bedroom a cosy feel, while making for the perfect biophilic design idea.

‘Create the feeling of deep serenity with dark green,’ says Anjelica Delfino, paint and interiors expert at Valspar Paint. ‘Bringing the outdoors in is especially important for the bedroom. A botanical shade, like forest greens, are very calming and relaxing, creating the perfect escape.'

'To create a bedroom that feels organic and natural, pairing forest greens with warm pale neutrals will add freshness to any space.’

2. Sage green

Sage green is one of the biggest current colour and paint trends, loved for its softness and unobtrusive nature. But what you might not realise is that a mellow sage tone is one of the best shades for a north-facing bedroom.

‘The direction your bedroom faces is crucial to picking which green to paint with,' Anjelica explains. 'In fact, light can be so influential that the same colour will look different from room to room, so it’s important to pick the right colour for the space. Whether the room is north or south facing, there are certain colours that will be lost if you don’t assess the type of natural light in the room.'

‘North-facing rooms get the least amount of light. Paint these rooms with colours that will brighten the space, and keep it nice and airy. Softer green tones such as sage are the best for north-facing rooms.’

But sage green like the Lick Green 09 Matt is also one of the most calming paint colours for a bedroom. ‘Soft sage greens create the ultimate calming atmosphere, promoting relaxation and tranquillity,’ Chelsea says.

3. Mint green

On the other hand, if you have a south-facing bedroom, something with a cooler undertone like a mint green or even darker than that would work perfectly.

‘South-facing rooms receive the most amount of light, and you don’t need to factor in the sunrise or sunset, as there is a good amount of light exposure for a long period of time. With this in mind, cooler tones, such as mint, work great for a south-facing room,’ Anjelica says.

Chelsea agrees, ‘South-facing bedrooms, which receive plenty of warm natural light provide more flexibility with colour choices, meaning you can play with tones and brighter hues.’

But in general, mint green like the Piermint by Little Greene is also a great energising colour to wake up to. ‘For an energetic feel, opt for bold, tropical inspired palettes and invigorating shades of brighter or mint greens,’ Chelsea concludes.

Now you can turn your bedroom into the calm and tranquil environment that it should be with the help of green shades.